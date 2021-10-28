[Vidéo live] Asus ROG Strix G15 AE (AMD Ryzen) with Xbox Game Pass: The Winning PC Video Game Combo

Available exclusively at Fnac, the Asus ROG Strix G15 AE pack with Xbox Game Pass for PC from Microsoft is the perfect solution for all performance-seeking PC gamers who want to play everything, all the time. To discover urgently on video in our Catch-up Shopping !

Notice to PC video game aficionados! Fnac, Asus and Microsoft are joining forces to offer you an irresistible offer. Take a look: on the one hand, there is the ultra powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 AE gaming laptop PC, equipped in AMD with the screen to the graphics chip, and, on the other, a month of Xbox Game Pass for PC from Microsoft available and preinstalled. Clearly, a turnkey solution to play all the games you want, barely the Asus ROG Strix out of its big box. Asus ROG Strix G15 AE: 100% AMD, from screen to keyboard The ROG Strix G15 AE is a rugged 15.6-inch laptop with a sleek look, just like other ROG gaming laptops from Asus. The 15.6 “(39.6 cm diagonal) screen offers Quad HD definition (2560 dots by 1440), a matte coating and, most importantly, is refreshed to 165 Hz so you don’t miss a thing. frag. Compatible AMD FreeSync, the screen frame rate syncs to the number of 3D images generated by the powerful AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card – hidden under the machine’s backlit keyboard – so you don’t experience any slowdown or distortion image that can spoil your frantic video game.



As a conductor, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, backed by 16 GB of DDR4, sets the pace with its eight hyperthreaded cores clocked between 3.3 and 4.6 GHz depending on applications and games. They will be installed on the 1TB SSD storage drive of the ROG Strix G15 AE (NVMe PCIe 4.0). A high-performance storage solution which, in addition, offers enough space for you to install your games and, of course, all those that you will have downloaded via the Xbox Game Pass for PC. Game Pass for PC : more than 100 games accessible just a click away the Xbox Game Pass PC from Microsoft is a huge catalog of PC games, including all the latest creations from Microsoft studios (Bethesda included). It is also access to EA Play, the game catalog from the publisher of FIFA 22 or the next one Battlefield 2042, again without any limit.