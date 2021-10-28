VIDEO. Paris: a “Harry Potter” road sign deceives the town hall services

Are there wizards in Paris? A false cardboard sign indicating the direction of the “Chemin de travers”, in reference to the Harry Potter saga, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, has been replaced by a real one by the Paris town hall. Here is the crazy story of the real fake sign of the Danube district.

Walking in the 19th, a road worker, recently noticed that one of the traffic signs superimposed on Place Rhin and Danube was damaged, according to Actu Paris. The employee, serious, decides to inform the town hall of Paris that the sign indicating the direction of the “Chemin de travers” is in bad condition. But this sign is a fake, cardboard, a joke installed a few years ago.

In a report from BFM Paris we learn that it is in fact the manager of a café who asked to move the signs that were blocking his terrace. Everyone is free to choose their version. Anyway, the agents of the town hall did not realize that they were falling … in the trap. Result: a beautiful, brand new display on an aluminum plate replaces the damaged cardboard. In a video posted on Twitter, a resident summarizes the case.



“There is an artist who had put up a side road sign, made of cardboard, simply a reference to the Harry Potter film, and who had placed it above the sign. The city of Paris has changed the sign copying the famous crossroads identically, which does not point… Nowhere! Another inhabitant of the neighborhood jokes for the news channel.

The story amused the Parisians who now ask that the sign be maintained. Problem: it could fool some walkers thinking that the sign indicates the crossing of Paris, a real walk which, as its name suggests, crosses the capital, we learn on the BFM Paris website.