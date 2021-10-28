Visiting supporters soon to be banned from stadiums in Switzerland?

Alerted by a series of recent incidents involving opposing supporters, the Swiss Football League (SFL) does not rule out “The closure of the visitor sectors (in the stadiums, editor’s note) in order to protect the peaceful fans”, she explained in a statement released on Thursday.
The various outbursts have revived the reflection of the League on the subject, “Especially the reckless and reprehensible behavior of certain perpetrators of violence inside the stadium on the occasion of the Zurich derby”.
One of the most striking examples actually took place on Saturday. Grasshopper and FC Zurich (3-3) faced off in front of 15,700 supporters at the Letzigrund stadium, which the two clubs share. Several FC Zurich fans entered the athletics track surrounding the pitch to throw smoke bombs at their Grasshopper counterparts.
A huge damage to Swiss football
“The clubs and the SFL cannot and will no longer tolerate such a state of affairs, which causes immense damage to Swiss football as a whole, and are therefore examining the regulatory feasibility of closing the visiting sectors”, said the League.
The Executive Director of the League, Claudius Schäfer, condemned these attitudes while arguing that “The SFL and the clubs are waiting for a clear signal from the groups of supporters”.