Vivian (La Bataille des couples) talks about her breakup with Eva Ducci

In an interview with Sam Zirah, Vivian Grimigni returned to his breakup with Eva Ducci. After having reworked, the candidates of The Battle of the Couples finally put a definitive end to their story.
After their love at first sight on the set of The Villa of Broken Hearts 6, Vivian Grimigni and Eva Ducci joined the cast of season 3 of The Battle of the Couples, currently airing on TFX. A last adventure that was not at all beneficial for them. Shortly after their participation in the reality show presented by Elsa Fayer, the two stars of the small screen separated because of a fit of jealousy. While attending a girls’ night out, Eva was seen in the company of two young men, who were her sister’s boyfriend and his sister’s best friend. What to provoke udo first break between lovebirds. Cannot bear not to hear from his sweetheart and to know her “with guys at the table“, Vivian has”twisted“, as he explains in an interview with Sam Zirah.”I said : ‘It’s over Eva, I stand more than you lying to me’. I went crazy. Except that two minutes later I called her back. I told him : ‘I’m sorry, I got carried away but I wish you had given me news. And she said to me: ‘No, it’s over, it’s over’. “
Vivian and Eva secretly got back together
After several months of breaking up, Vivian and Eva gave each other a second chance during the summer. A reconciliation that they did not wish to make public. “Maybe we knew it wasn’t gonna last“, says the former candidate of Secret Story, before taking stock of his relationship. “It didn’t hold up at all, it was catastrophic. This is the most toxic relationship I’ve ever had. It was an unhealthy relationship. We got back together and two days later I saw Eva in a club, going out with guys. Suddenly, to avenge myself I filmed myself with girls. It was a fight over who will hurt the other the most. It was horrible (…) I suffered all summer, I burst the martyr. I’ve been more miserable than happy in this relationship“says the ex of Beverly Bello, who has completely changed the way she looks at her other half during The Battle of the Couples. “I saw who Eva was and saw that she was not a person for me.“
“I wondered if I saw her being the mother of my children“
After a difficult time in which he couldn’t help but scan Eva’s social media to find out who she was with and what she was doing, Vivian finally clicked. “I said to myself : ‘Vivian, think about it. What made you happy with her and what made you unhappy? ‘ In the end, there were 80% of things that made me unhappy and 20% that made me happy. At one point I wondered if I saw her being the mother of my children and I thought no. I cried all night and the next day I clicked, I opened my eyes and now it’s much better. “