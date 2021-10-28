More

    Vostochny, Putin’s space dream to replace Baikonur

    NewsWorld


    REPORT – Launched in 2007, the development of this space center in the Russian Far East has continued to be hampered by corruption cases and the accumulation of delays. The Roscosmos space agency still has great ambitions there.

    Special envoy to Vostochny

    In a telluric rumble, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket slowly tears itself from the ground and tears the pitch black night of the Russian Far East. From the Vostochny observation site, on a hill less than two kilometers from the launch pad, it was impossible to distinguish precisely the 300-ton machine which took off to place thirty-six communication satellites of the OneWeb constellation in low orbit. . We only see an incandescent ball, a furnace full of propellant, which rises for long minutes before disappearing, leaving long milky trails in the sky in the shape of a giant jellyfish. This is the spectacular phenomenon of anthropogenic luminous clouds well known to specialists. It is 6:40 p.m. “Five hundred meters, normal trajectory …”, spits the loudspeaker on the platform where the cameras of Russian televisions are massed.

    Read alsoBaikonur, the slow decline of the cosmodrome

    On October 14, the sixth commercial launch of a Soyuz from Vostochny (eastern,

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 89% left to discover.


    Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleJane Birkin victim of a slight stroke: a relative gives news
    Next articleRhône. Groupe SEB inaugurates its global innovation hub in Écully

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC