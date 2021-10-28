Waze, Coyote … Report traffic controls, it will soon be banned in some cases

News See my news

Follow this media

Reporting police checks on navigation apps like Waze or Coyote becomes prohibited in certain cases as of November 1, 2021. (© Thomas Dutour / AdobeStock)

“You are entering a control zone”: this phrase should sound familiar to you if you are a regular user of Waze for several years. But soon you may not hear it anymore.

As of November 1, 2021, it will be prohibited for navigation applications for smartphones to display certain traffic controls “As soon as this rebroadcasting is likely to allow other users to evade control”, according to decree n ° 2021-468 published on April 20.

What does the decree provide?

According to the decree, the prefectures or directly the Minister of the Interior will be able to make prohibit by decree the “rebroadcasting of any message or any indication emitted by the users of an electronic service of assistance to the conduct or to the navigation. »On municipal and departmental roads.

Which means you can always report a police check from your navigation application, but the information will not be shared with other users during this “white zone.” “

On this road on the Rennes ring road, two reports concerning controls. (© Screenshot / actu.fr)

As specified in article L130-11 of the Highway Code, motorists will not be informed of road checks. for alcohol and drugs during two hours. The reports of dams (related to kidnapping and terrorism alerts) will be suspended for a maximum of 12 hours. In both cases, these “white areas” will be limited within a radius of 10 kilometers outside built-up areas and two kilometers in built-up areas.

In other words, during these two time slots and these two boundaries, the police may require that no report be displayed on the applications.

To note that speed controls are therefore not affected by the decree, as are highways and national roads.

In the event of non-compliance with this ban, underlines the Ministry of the Interior in a press release, the applications risk up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

Attack on the freedoms of motorists

On the side of Waze, the measure is received quite favorably. “Waze’s mission is to provide its users with the safest and fastest possible journeys. We are committed to improving traffic flow, in a thoughtful and prudent manner, and to encourage more responsible driving “, explains the application to actu.fr.





We are fully aware of the decree and will continue to work with the public authorities to put in place the best solutions. Waze

But in others, the decree hangs in the throat. This is particularly the case of the League for the Defense of Drivers. For 10 years that the debate has lasted on the suspension or not of the reports of the control zones, the position of the association has not changed.

Strengthen safety on the road yes, open the door to the prohibition of all control reports no. “After the new private radar cars drowning in traffic, it’s one more step to limit the freedoms of motorists ”, asserts Alexandra Legendre, spokesperson for the League for the Defense of Drivers, contacted by actu.fr.

The fear of an extension to radars

“We do not question the police checks, what revolts us, it is the automated repression which has no aim of road prevention”, continues Alexandra Legendre. While navigation applications are real tools for ” apprehend driving“.

The League for the Defense of Drivers had launched an online petition in the spring of 2017, “No to the ban on signaling speed controls” [elle n’est depuis plus disponible, ndlr.], which garnered a total of 325,000 signatures.

“The reasons for which this decree will be applied are very circumcised” for the spokesperson for the association, but it is ” an open door to the total lack of reporting. “ She cites the example of Germany, where this measure has been in force since May 2020].

You get flashed by a radar and have to pay without having a chance to defend your case and without this “danger pedagogy” that you can have in the event of a police check. Alexandra Legendre

Coyote strikes back

This decree is not to Coyote’s liking either. At the beginning of September 2021, the application even decided to go further and submitted a request to the Board of state, asking for the cancellation of the decree which would infringe the rights of its users.

The Council of State had finally judged the request sufficiently legitimate to transmit it immediately to the Constitutional Council in the form of a priority question of constitutionality (QPC). The latter then had three months to decide and choose whether or not to suspend the decree.

Contacted by actu.fr, Coyote has indicated that he does not want to speak officially before the return of the Constitutional Council. According to the institution’s calendar, the next hearing is scheduled for November. Or after the entry into force of the decree.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.