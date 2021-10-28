We now know who the PSG player is who had 200 euros stolen by a prostitute in the Bois de Boulogne … and we know his version of the facts: Here is all the information – Video

“The police were called around 8 p.m., in a street near the Bois de Boulogne, for the simple theft, in his car, of the wallet of a PSG football player” affirmed the press yesterday morning, without giving the player’s name . The attack took place at a stop, at a traffic light, on the avenue de la Reine-Marguerite, in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. But we now know, after a day of speculation, who this player is and what would have happened, according to his version.

The entourage of Ander Herrera has indeed confirmed that it was he who was the victim of a theft Tuesday evening in the Bois de Boulogne. One of his relatives even explained to AFP on Wednesday the circumstances of the incident: “There was no violence,” said a relative. Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes where he was participating in a workshop, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc, ”said this source.





“To get home, he went through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and the wallet that were in sight,” continued this member of the player’s entourage. . “

Ander Herrera says to him: “I give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone”, then drops the person a little further and calls the police. “

This source argues that “the objective of his approach is that the person is arrested and that it does not happen again”, and that if the player had something to be ashamed of, in this high place of Parisian prostitution, he does not would not have notified the police.

Asked, the PSG did not wish to comment on this affair. The Spanish midfielder was present at the training of his team on Wednesday morning.