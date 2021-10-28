weight loss, IVF … she confides in her life as a couple with Aram Ohanian

At 50, Adriana Karembeu seems more fulfilled than ever and she lets it be known. A happiness that she reveals in magazines by confiding on her married life, her motherhood and also her career.

Model, mother, ambassador of the Red Cross, TV host and now actress. Since Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Adriana Karembeu has been playing her own role in “Plus belle la vie”… for a good cause. On the occasion of Sidaction 2021, the beautiful blonde gives the reply to Simon Ehrlacher, alias doctor Romain Vidal. An appearance that echoes her three years of medicine and the program “The powers of the human body” that she presents with Michel Cymes. A program signed France Télévisions which “changed everything” in the life of the 50-year-old model. Through the numbers, meetings and experiences, Adriana Karembeu confided that she had changed her habits. “I learned something from each episode. One of the biggest realizations was when we talked about weight, diet, stress,” she revealed to The Two of Us.

Video. Adriana Karembeu: this shoot that traumatized her

How the issue “Powers extraordinary human body “turned his life upside down

In the columns of Télé-Loisirs, she remembered the click she had when turning “the number where it was a question of processed products for food”: “I discovered the hallucinating figures of the damage they can do on the body … It was like an electric shock “. Thus, with her companion Aram Ohanian, she explained that she had “restarted everything”. “We put on a daily sport and food discipline. He lost 20 kilos”. In addition to having banned ready-made meals, the host and her husband went behind the stove: “We both cook, for Nina, our daughter, but also for us. No more buying dishes prepared with her sugars. and hidden fats “. From now on, she prefers to “listen” to her body: “To have a varied food and to eat without excess. You have to discover her ‘point of happiness’, that is to say when the next bite will be less tasty than the previous one. . So just wanting to eat a little longer. ” No question of not having fun: “I no longer eat industrial foods, except supermarket pancakes which I can not do without,” she admitted to Madame Figaro. A way of life far from that of his top years: “During my modeling period, there was a radical change, I ate badly, but I always followed developments and news in the field. and there is something mysterious about well-being “.





Video. Adriana Karembeu: why does she keep the last name of her ex-husband?

Adriana Karembeu’s confidences on her fight to become a mother

At 50, Adriana Karembeu seems more fulfilled than ever. Mother of a little Nina, born August 17, 2018, she confided in her journey to get pregnant in Gala: “I was demoralized. I had trouble meeting pregnant women or strollers in the street. […] Two IVFs didn’t work. This baby is a victory. Sometimes, I still have a little trouble realizing my happiness. “The one who defines herself as” a lioness “, ready to do anything for her Nina:” This animal instinct for protection came suddenly. ” The arrival of her daughter, she turned her married life upside down. “When Nina was born, Aram felt like he was losing his wife. A baby demands so much attention! At first it was difficult for him. It took a lot of talking. He missed all the attention I paid him before. Today, our daughter is older, so I share my time better “, she explained to Paris Match. And if she hopes to be able to adopt, her companion does not seem to share her desire:” I really want , but we are two in the couple, she explained. I need to talk to my husband. It is true that we had this child very late. It is his only fear: that we are no longer there. But I tell myself that there will be more children so they will be together and that’s reassuring. ”To be continued.

