West Ham dethrones Manchester City, Liverpool outlasts Preston / Carabao Cup / 8th / Summary / SOFOOT.com

Signed Alphonse Areola. Falling United in the previous round, West Ham brought down Manchester’s other ogre, City, in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. The duel between the third and the fourth in the Premier League gave birth to a first closed period at the Olympic Stadium in London. Not much to eat, except for a save by Alphonse Areola on a shot from Cole Palmer (25e) and a header from Nathan Aké next to it (45e). The French porter disgusted everyone, from Kevin De Bruyne (57e) to Oleksandr Zinchenko (83e), through John Stones (58e) and İlkay Gündoğan (75e). The Hammers also had their opportunities, by Arthur Masuaku (55e) and Tomáš Souček (59e), but without more success. On penalties, Phil Foden was the only one to miss, sending his attempt to the side. The four-time defending champion loses his crown.

Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool

Goals: Minamino (62e) and Origi (84e)



A lesson in realism. In trouble on Preston’s lawn, Liverpool got away without shining, scoring on his only two real opportunities. Author of a double in the previous round, Takumi Minamino found the loophole after a lot of work by Neco Williams (62e). Divock Origi finished the job of a pigeon wing after a cross shot from Kostas Tsimikas on the bar (84e). The Lilywhites however clearly dominated the first act, being dangerous by Tom Barkhuizen, who did not frame (11e), and Brad Potts, who asked Adrián (25e). It even took a small miracle to avoid the goal on a triple opportunity with a save by the Spaniard against Sean Maguire, a save from the head of Williams and a shot out of frame from Potts (28e). What feed immense regrets on the side of the 19e of the Championship. Unbeaten since April, the Reds continue their momentum.

Goals: Barnes (6e) and Lookman (45e+5) // Webster (45e+3) and Mwepu (71e)

The seagull and the fox. Almost a fable by La Fontaine. Moral of the story: the most cunning is the canine. Brighton learned it the hard way at Leicester. Quickly led, Harvey Barnes taking advantage of the pressing of Patson Daka (6e), the Seagulls reattached to a corner thanks to Webster (45e+3). The hard part was done. It was counting without a nice blunder signed Jeremy Sarmiento, whose back pass turned into assist for Ademola Lookman (45e+5). Enock Mwepu put the two teams tied with a nice header (71e), but the Foxes had the last word on penalties. Neal Maupay hit the bar, the Southerners will not make up for this delay. Leicester therefore confirms its good habits in the competition by rallying the quarters, as in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Smart.





By Quentin Ballue