What are the “secret first class” seats offered by more and more airlines?

A new, even more luxurious space, located in the first row of business class, is now available in certain long-haul aircraft.

The next time you board an airliner for a long-haul flight, take a quick peek at the first row of business class seats. You might spot some details and secret features that many airlines have decided to adopt. Thus, as CNN Travel details, the free space in front of the first row has been reallocated “to house high-end features and create more living space,” says Anthony Harcup, senior director of the design house Teague.

New features include the installation of a sofa and a larger screen for viewing a range of in-flight entertainment, or even mini wardrobes. All in a private suite with doors. Called “Mint studio”, this redesigned space is already available, for example, in the brand new long-haul aircraft from JetBlue.

“We have succeeded in offering not only a more spacious and comfortable bed, but also a larger screen, a second seat and more workspace,” says Daniel Clucas, senior designer of Acumen Design Associates, involved in sides of Teague in this redevelopment. And to add: “It is not enough to have more space to sleep, relax or work. That is why, in our designs, we have also included items such as personal cupboards, dressing tables, mini-bars and a (…)

