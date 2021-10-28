What promises the company Transdev, which will replace the SNCF for the operation of the TER line Marseille-Toulon-Nice

“A historic step, a first in France.” Renaud Muselier, the president of the Paca region, welcomed Thursday, October 28, that elected officials have adopted by an absolute majority the deliberation aiming to allocate to Transdev the TER Marseille-Toulon-Nice line. It is therefore a private company which, from July 2025, will replace the SNCF on the Mediterranean rail.

Three companies were in the running to win this link via Toulon, which concerns 10% of regional traffic in terms of the number of trains offered: the historic public operator SNCF, the private French transport group Transdev and Thello, a subsidiary of the public company of the paths of Italian iron Trenitalia. The 10-year concession contract is estimated at 870 million euros.

The arguments which convinced the elected representatives of the Region? Improved services for users. We recapitulate the promises of Transdev.

Trains more on time?

According to the Region, the company Transdev has promised a punctuality rate at “92% in 2025” as well as a cancellation rate of 2%.

According to the Authority for Quality of Service in Transport, between October 2020 and September 2021, the punctuality rate of TERs that circulated was already 92.5%, with 302 TER canceled each month on average on some 12,500 trains (2 , 3%).





In 2016, according to the Region, 20% of trains were late and 10% canceled.

More trains

This is the other promise of Transdev. The number of trains on the Marseille-Toulon-Nice route should be doubled from 2025.

It will go from 7 daily round trips to 14.

“Beyond this increase in the offer (…), we also judged the offers on the services provided to users, human presence on board, comfort, safety, not only on the financial criterion”, Renaud Muselier justified.