What will the James Webb Space Telescope be able to see that Hubble cannot?

A few weeks before the launch of the James Webb space telescope, Futura invites you to come back to the development of this pharaonic project, from its genesis to its departure in space. The JWST, proudly named as the successor to Hubble, is a significant technological advance in the observation of the Universe.

In a few weeks, exactly 50 days, the telescope space James Webb will be launched in his mission to observe the Universe. Despite its many delays over the years, the aircraft finally arrived by cargo ship. in Guyana, before being transferred to the Kourou base. After his departure aboard a Ariane 5, on December 18, the telescope will be sent to the Lagrange L2 point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. the JWST (for James Webb Space Telescope) is often referred to as the successor toHubble, launched in 1990 by the Nasa. Although the latter is still used to this day, the James-Webb should bring real added value to the observation of the deep sky and the universe thanks to an abundance of instruments at the cutting edge of technology.

The differences with Hubble

On his website Internet, NASA explains that the JWST ” is not a replacement for Hubble, but no longer a successor […] due to its very different technical characteristics “. If it is difficult to imagine mentally the size of the last telescope of the American space agency, the figures speak for themselves: the sun visor, platform on which is fixed the primary mirror, measures 22 meters long for 12 meters wide. By comparison, this is the equivalent of half of a Boeing 747-type aircraft. Hubble is 13.2 meters long and has a maximum diameter of 4.2 meters. But one of the major differences the JWST has from its predecessor is the size of its primary mirror. Hubble’s is “only” 2.4 meters in diameter, while the James-Webb’s mirror is nearly three times that size, reaching 6.5 meters in diameter.

Another important point is the positioning of the two telescopes in space. Hubble is placed in a orbit close to Earth, at an altitude of 547 kilometers. The James-Webb telescope will be sent to a strategic area, the Lagrange L2 point 1.5 million kilometers away. Orbiting around this point L2, the telescope will follow the orbit of the Earth in its revolution around thestar, while being protected by its sun visor, which will be equipped with solar panels or communication antennas. According to NASA, this positioning will make it possible to shelter the primary mirror of any light source coming from the center of the solar system, the JWST being able to observe the light sources infrared permanently.





What will the JWST be able to see?

Over the past 30 years, Hubble has provided NASA and the general public beautiful images different celestial objects, galaxies of nebulae. The first telescope operates in multiple spectral bands, with visibility to objects emitting radiation ultraviolet or visible, as well as on a slight part of the spectrum infrared. The James-Webb will be able to observe objects with visible radiation but will consult in priority on the reception of infrared light.

Hubble has discovered thousands of galaxies and has participated in the mapping of the Universe. But one of the big challenges for space telescopes is to go back in time. Hubble and Spitzer had thus identified a galaxy created 400 million years after the big Bang, whose light took 13.8 billion years to reach us. With the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA researchers are confident: the device will be more precise than its predecessor, and, by focusing on capturing infrared light, will be able to observe even older celestial objects, allowing us to learn more about the history of the creation of the Universe. In parallel, galaxies, stars or nebulae already perceived can be analyzed again with greater precision and detail, and the telescope could potentially detect new exoplanets in a record time.

As of December 18, it will take 29 days for JWST to reach Lagrange L2. Will the new super space telescope live up to expectations? Response in 2022.

