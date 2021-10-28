Where to find Riders Republic at the best price

Ubisoft’s next sports hit has just been released! Riders Republic will speak to all those who love the thrills! Cycling, Snowboarding, Skiing or Wingsuit, there will be something for everyone, and it is available on all platforms of the moment.

Riders Republic: Steep, SSX, Trials and Downhill Domination in one game?

Coming from Ubisoft studios, Riders Republic aims to bring together all the riders of the world under a single banner. And Riders Republic is giving itself the means to achieve its ambitions by offering a good number of experiences, routes and means on which we can cover the obstacles.

For those who remember it, board games have always been part of the game libraries of the various consoles for several generations. But it is with titles like SSX, Downhill Domination or even Trials that we discovered the pleasure of sliding in video games.

So, between gigantic tracks passing through towns, chain tricks and entire mountains to crisscross, there was plenty to do. But often the logic was: a title = a discipline.





Steep is one of the first to no longer follow this logic by offering several disciplines in a single game, all on a huge map. We find this idea in Riders Republic with a more particular focus on the southern United States.

Riders Republic brings together the biggest board sports such as cycling, snowboarding, skiing or even wingsuiting. The title allows you to have fun on a huge map that will take you through the Californian rocky mountains as well as the verdant national parks.

On top of that, with the different types of controls on offer, if you’ve learned your skills on Steep, you won’t be out of place. The title focuses in particular on speed and thrills! The combos of tricks and the series of hairpin turns are yours.

Riders Republic: where to find it at the best price

The title has just been released today, but we have already put you aside the merchants who currently offer the best deals on the game and the different versions that come with it!

