Which countries in Asia-Pacific can you travel to as of November?

Much slower to reopen their borders than Europe, Thailand, Vietnam or the Fiji Islands are starting to relax restrictions linked to Covid-19. Overview.

Thailand’s reopening to foreign tourists vaccinated on November 1 marks a major easing of border controls in Asia-Pacific. The region is less quick than much of the West to lift travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus. Indonesia, Cambodia, Nepal … Several tourist countries are reviving international tourism, even if they generally maintain a quarantine period on arrival. Others, like Japan or New Zealand, remain completely closed to tourists, even vaccinated.

South East Asia

Thailand will allow vaccinated travelers from 46 countries and territories to enter the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, as it seeks to revive its tourism industry, vital to its economy.

Other countries in the region, which largely escaped the first wave of the pandemic before being hit hard this year, are following Thailand’s lead, albeit at a slower pace.

Singapore has started quarantining vaccinated travelers from 10 countries, including the United States and several European states, and will soon add more.

Indonesia reopened the island of Bali in October to tourists from some countries, although the program got off to a slow start, with travelers still facing a five-day quarantine upon arrival.

Vietnam plans to allow foreign visitors to visit Phu Quoc Island from November 20, and Malaysia has a similar plan for Langkawi Island.

In Cambodia, the beaches of Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as the hotel complex of Dara Sakor will be reopened from November 30, said the Ministry of Tourism. The city of Siem Reap, gateway to the World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat, will in turn open in January 2022 and will be one of the pilot sites for which no prior quarantine will be required.

Some countries, including the Philippines and Burma, still remain closed to foreign tourists.

Northeast Asia

Mainland China, where Covid-19 first emerged last year, remains closed to foreign tourists, as do South Korea and Japan.

Some of the world’s toughest measures have been implemented in Hong Kong, with a maximum quarantine of 21 days for inbound travelers, which has kept virus cases low, but crippled the industry travel.

South Asia

Recovering from one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, India reopened to foreign tourists on charter flights this month, and will allow tourists on all flights from mid-November .

The rules for testing and quarantine depend on where people come from.

Last month, Nepal started issuing visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists and dropped quarantine requirements, in a bid to once again attract foreign trekkers to its mountains.

More than a million tourists visited the country in 2019, but the numbers fell 80% last year.

Among the first countries to reopen its borders, the Maldives began allowing foreign tourists in July of last year.

The number of tourists visiting the Indian Ocean atoll nation rebounded to 500,000 last year after it reopened, and authorities expect 1.5 million vacationers this year, just less than in 2019.

Sri Lanka opened its international borders to fully vaccinated tourists without any quarantine requirements on October 7, while Pakistan allows entry of foreign visitors provided they have proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test.

Australia and the Pacific

Australia on Wednesday announced the lifting of the ban on unauthorized travel abroad for its fully vaccinated citizens. The country, which locked its borders at the start of the pandemic, plans to reopen to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year.

New Zealand remains closed to foreign visitors, with no reopening date.

Fiji in the South Pacific, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, will allow vaccinated travelers from countries in Europe and Asia, as well as those from the United States, to enter without quarantine, from December 1.