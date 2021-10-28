While waiting to be able to install it, here is Samsung One UI 4 in videos

Samsung has just published two videos that give a taste of the new features of the One UI 4 interface based on Android 12.

As Android 12 begins rolling out among the biggest Android smartphone manufacturers, Samsung is also preparing the ground for the next update to its custom interface, One UI. Samsung has announced the Samsung One UI 4.0 beta program, which is available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 in select regions.

The Korean manufacturer has also indicated that the rollout will begin before the end of the year. Following its Samsung Developer Conference 2021, it has also published two videos which provide an overview of the expected new features.

What’s new in One UI 4

Android 12 does not bring major new features, most of the changes relate to two fundamental pillars of the user experience: personalization and privacy. In this sense, Samsung is also improving these two aspects with its update to One UI 4: the interface is more modern, more fluid and adapts to Material You.





In the area of ​​privacy, Samsung One UI 4.0 relies heavily on the new features of Android 12. Thus, indicators are displayed when an application is using the camera or the microphone, and access can be easily disabled. by application. On the design side, you will notice that we do not yet find Material Theming, this system that allows you to adapt the dominant tones of the interface to your wallpaper. Samsung nevertheless takes the opportunity to introduce many functions to make one-handed use easier.

Some widgets have been redesigned, transition animations appear smoother, and window corners are more rounded. Samsung has also improved the floating window system allowing better control of its dimensions, the camera app is more intuitive and so are the rest of the interfaces and apps.

While waiting to be able to enjoy it on your Samsung smartphone, but also your Samsung laptop, here are the two videos published by Samsung which gives a taste of the novelties of One UI 4.