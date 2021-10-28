Why did the singer make this decision?

In September 2017, Florent Pagny was at the heart of the news because of his decision to take the Portuguese residence. “Life is extraordinary there. But I also go there for real tax reasons”, had assumed the singer in the columns of Parisian. “No inheritance and inheritance taxes. No wealth taxes. I am not fortunate but I hope to get there. And for 10 years, no taxes on royalties (the rights affected by the artists, editor’s note). And so many artists say to themselves that it may be worth it “. The artist who will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 6 asked the French government to apply these rules. “Macron, like ‘it rhymes with not stupid’, I heard him say that it would not be stupid. Change the rules so that people come back. We could very well live in France”.

And four years later, the interpreter of My freedom to think will come back to live in France! Why ? It is recalled that if he was resident in the Iberian Peninsula, the artist currently lives in Argentina, the country of origin of his wife Azucena. And more precisely in Patagonia, in the south of the country, where he owns a farm.





But the star wants to stop the alternation between Europe and Latin America and definitively put down his suitcases.

“Today, I only know that in nine months, I will have finished my tour, I will have no more commitments. I will be free. On the other hand, I am aware that Azucena is more far-sighted than I am. my best advisor. And we are going to become French residents again, quite simply “, revealed the dad of Inca (25 years old) and Aël (22 years old) to Gala. “We will travel less, the former model said. To get to our home in Patagonia from Paris, it takes thirteen hours of flight, another plane for two extra hours, then two or three hours by car! We are going to simplify all that, take advantage much more, lighten ourselves of what is unnecessary “.

But first, Florent Pagny will start his tour next November before making his comeback!

See also: “This horror”: the words of Florent Pagny which will not please Jenifer and Nolwenn Leroy

Writing