why Dolberg is not on the scoresheet

Available unlike Andy Delort, who is not qualified because recruited after the initial date of the meeting, Kasper Dolberg does not appear on the scoresheet of Nice-OM. The Danish striker had to withdraw for personal reasons.

Christophe Galtier would undoubtedly have lined up an attacking duo Gouiri-Dolberg, but will ultimately have to start the duo Gouiri-Guessand. For the match to be replayed against Olympique de Marseille, this Wednesday evening in Ligue 1 and behind closed doors at the Aube stadium in Troyes, OGC Nice must do without Kasper Dolberg. He is neither a holder nor a replacement. The 24-year-old striker had to return to Denmark for personal reasons. The duration of his unavailability is unknown.

Guessand rewarded

This absence represents a hard blow on the sporting level for OGC Nice, which is also deprived of Andy Delort for this match against OM. The former Montpellier striker could not be used, because recruited after the initial date (August 22) of this poster counting for the 3rd day of Ligue 1.

In the absence of these two offensive assets, Christophe Galtier had to resolve to trust the young Evann Guessand. Holder for the first time this season, the young 20-year-old striker is the author of the victorious goal scored in the last seconds of the clash against Olympique Lyonnais, last Sunday (3-2). He had just replaced Kasper Dolberg, in the 83rd minute, when the score was still 1-2 in favor of the Lyonnais.