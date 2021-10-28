Why French zombie movies are the least scary in the world

Halloween made in France (1/3) – On the occasion of Halloween, BFMTV plunges into the horrific imagination of French cinema. Today, homage to the Franchouillards zombies, less frightening and less political than their American counterparts.

France is not a land of zombies. Yes Voodoo (1943), one of the first zombie films, was directed by the Frenchman Jacques Tourneur, there are barely fifteen French feature films in this genre of which the Americans have been the kings since Night of the Living Dead (1968) by George Romero. Works remained for the most part confidential.

“It’s very difficult to make a genre film in France”, confirms Benjamin Rocher, director of The horde and Goal of the Dead, two references of the French zombie. “There is no place to make exploitation films. It requires resources which are rare in France, but there have been more zombie films in France than werewolf or amphibian films. Maleficent!”

The meager budgets allocated to this type of project are not the only reason for this absence of French zombies, comments Alexandre Tardif, videographer specializing in nanars: “We note that for about thirty years [entre les années 1970 et 2000] the only ones to have made zombie films in France are filmmakers working on the fringes of the traditional production system. “

“The genre then had a very pejorative image,” recalls Benjamin Rocher. “They were Z-series films, which we found in the back of the shelves. Little by little, like many other figures of pop culture, the zombie obtained his titles of nobility in the early 2000s with movies like 28 days later by Danny Boyle then Army of the dead by Zack Snyder and Shaun of the Dead by Edgar Wright. All the pop culture has since exploded and the zombies with it! “

Zombie wine drinkers

The French zombie began his career in the 1970s and 1980s in nanars signed Jean Rollin (The Grapes of Death), Norbert Moutier (Ogroff) and Pierre N. Reinhard (Revenge of the Living Dead). Released in 1978, the year of Zombie by George Romero, The Grapes of Death is the first French zombie film with a virulent charge against consumer society.

In this work by Jean Rollin, author of a series of erotic-fantastic films that have become cult, pesticides spread in the vines transform wine drinkers into zombies. Hating zombies and in particular those of George Romero, Jean Rollin deplored the absence of psychology of these mutic creatures and refused to compromise in a gore production, he who found the violence in the cinema “unsightly”.

Twenty-five years ago resident Evil, 28 days later and Army of the dead, Jean Rollin renews with The Grapes of Death the genre by not showing animated corpses, but individuals suffering from a rage pushing them to murder. Threatened with a broadcast in the X circuit because of the violence of a beheading and a murder with pitchfork, the film in 1978 obtained some success despite a ban on under 18s. Mainly a specialist in vampires, Jean Rollin has signed two other zombie films, Lake of the Living Dead (1981) and The Living Dead (1982).

Crazy trepanned lumberjack

Mix between Friday 13, Night of the Living Dead and Chainsaw Massacre, Ogroff (1983) by Norbert Moutier is one of the most famous nanars in the history of French cinema. Mad logger trepanned during the war, Ogroff savagely slaughters all those who enter his forest.

“The story is above all that of a mad killer hidden in the forest of Orleans, but all of a sudden, zombies come out of the villain’s cellar, for no apparent reason, after an hour of filming. And Ogroff, who until then killed innocent walkers, will begin to face the living dead. Armed with his ax, and on his motorcycle, “says Alexandre Tardif, who is preparing a documentary on the work of Norbert Moutier, an unknown filmmaker died in 2020.

DVD cover of “Ogroff” by Norbert Moutier © Artus Films

With this work which has become cult, “Norbert has in a way taken advantage of the lack of horror films in our country to rush into the breach, and export trends from foreign cinema”, adds Alexandre Tardif. Moutier did it again nine years later with Trepanator, a tribute to the classic Re-animator (1985). “It may be my favorite from Moutier, but in the history of the zombie movie, it’s even more anecdotal thanOgroff“, however indicates Alexandre Tardif.

Fascinated by Night of the Living Dead and Zombie by Romero and Zombie Hell Lucio Fulci, Norbert Moutier “clearly had an obsession with zombies”, adds the specialist. “Looks like when he didn’t know where to take his story, he landed undead. It happens in Ogroff, in Trepanator, in a brief passage fromAlien platoon, and even in his novel The Soho Squarer. “Did he want to arouse fear?” Difficult to answer because even those who knew Norbert have a hard time knowing what exactly were his intentions, and what was done in the first or second degree in his films. “





“On Ogroff, we feel more the desire to make a serious horror film, compared to his following films where there is a dose of humor more present; this derision was perhaps used to make the public more easily excuse the blatant lack of means, since Norbert tinkered with his films as best he could, recycled his sets, and made the accessories with salvaged objects “, develops Alexandre Tardif.” Its purpose was not to frighten. He catapulted zombies into his stories because it amused him, and he liked to reproduce, on his scale, what he liked in the films that marked him. “

In 1987 another reference of French zombie cinema was released, Revenge of the Living Dead, unique horror film by Pierre B. Reinhard, director best known for his erotic and pornographic films. For Stéphane Bouyer, owner of Le Chat qui fume, Blu-ray publisher of cult and rare films, Revenge of the Living Dead is one of the most outstanding works of French gore cinema. “Benefiting from the remarkable special effects of the late Benoît Lestang (Baby blood, Martyrs), the film connects crazy scenes in a spirit close to Troma productions “, explains the enthusiast, who restored it in 2019.

Diversification

The French zombie has diversified since the 1980s. He has become a cartoon hero (Zombillenium by Arthur de Pins) and by pochade (Villemolle 81 by Vincent Paronnaud alias Winshluss) and seems to be characterized by his refusal, even his inability to arouse fear. Ghosts (2004), by Robin Campillo, features peaceful zombies. When thousands of dead people leave cemeteries to move into cities, the world is grappling with a difficult question: the reintegration of the dead into their families. “Ghosts is a film about mourning, but mourning is described there as a global crisis, a collective experience “, summed up director Robin Campillo in the press kit.

Change of register in 2009 with Mutants. The filmmaker David Morlet offers the only real horrific fiction of French zombies: “We wanted them to remain ‘humanoid’ in spite of everything and that each of them keep their own physical identity”, he explains in the press kit.

“I also paid special attention to the sound design of the creatures, and to the moods of the film, a real tool for conveying strong emotions.”

The horde (2010), which mixes urban thriller and zombies, is part of this lineage, but it wants to be more spectacular than frightening, explains Benjamin Rocher, co-director with Yannick Dahan of this film which has become cult: “We didn’t want to do a scary film, but a fun film! The zombie is not the genre of predilection to scare. It is a hyper symbolic figure. It is the oppressive mass, a threat that remains unclear, the fear of contamination. It’s a concept. It’s not a character. “

Benjamin Rocher continued his exploration of the genre in 2014 with Goal of the Dead, one of the rare French zombie comedies co-signed with Thierry Poiraud (Atomik circus). “I did not absolutely want to zombie, but this project has arrived,” says Benjamin Rocher. “It was more for me the opportunity to make a comedy at the crossroads of genres as we rarely do in France than a zombie film. It’s almost a coincidence that there are zombies! The idea was really to do something that wasn’t there. “

Haitian origin

If the genre has often attracted first-time directors, it gradually seems to gain its acclaim and interest authors from renowned film schools. Released in 2018 and dubbed by Stephen King himself, The Night devoured the world is a survival story that follows the daily life of a man locked in an apartment during a zombie apocalypse. As in the films mentioned above, the director Dominique Rocher, a graduate of the Louis Lumière school, has also delivered a deliberately non-horrific version of the genre. “I did not want to make a horror film that seeks to scare,” he explains in the press kit.

“The scenes where we see cohorts of zombies outside respect the codes of the genre without wanting to impress. If I had wanted that, I would have filmed at night, in close-up (close-up), with the camera in ground, for example, to produce a lot of effects with little means. I chose the opposite: wide, daytime shots, which are in fact totally anti-dramatic, which defuse the tension. “

With Zombie Child (2019), Bertrand Bonello also tries to renew the genre by exploring this time the voodoo and Haitian origins of the myth. It shows men drugged to make them lose their memory and make them work as slaves on plantations. Nothing to do with American zombies, most often a metaphor for consumerism and Yankee imperialism.

“The American zombie keeps from the Haitian his gait, his slowness, but not his function. He is a real death, which is not the case of the Haitian: he is suspended somewhere between life and death “, specifies in the press kit the director of Apollonide and of Saint Laurent , who deleted in his film the final “e” of the word: “Zombie is the American spelling.”

Netflix and Hazanavicius

The latest French zombie can be found in The revolution (2020), uchronic series in which a young doctor discovers the blue blood disease, an epidemic which spreads through the aristocracy and which pushes the nobles to attack the people. Imagined by Aurélien Molas and Gaïa Guasti, this Netflix production had prestigious references, between the Korean series Kingdom and Inglourious basterds by Quentin Tarantino, but it is clear that it has not been able to arouse wide enthusiasm despite its worldwide distribution – a first for a French zombie film. The series was also canceled after one season.

The French zombie, however, has not said his last word. Michel Hazanavicius, Oscar winner and Caesarized director of The Artist, filmed last spring Z (like Z), Japanese comedy remake Do not cut (2017) where a filming of a Z series of zombies is disrupted by the eruption of authentic living dead. See you in 2022 to find out if France can be a welcome land for zombies.