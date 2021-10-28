Why is the price of beer expected to increase dramatically in the coming weeks?

The price of each bottle of beer could increase by 15 to 30 cents. In question: the bad harvests of cereals and the increase in the cost of packaging.

Bread, energy, fuel … and now beer. Indeed, its price must in turn increase in the coming weeks. An estimated increase “between 5% and 10%, ie an increase of 15 to 30 centimes per bottle “, according to Pierre Marchica, general manager of the brewery “3 Monts”, guest on BFM Lille.





How is this increase explained?

According to Jean-François Drouin, president of the national union of independent brewers (SNBI), it is explained by “the30% price increase “of cereals” necessary for the manufacture of the beverage, after a bad year marked by rain and frost.

Another major factor: the rising energy prices, which French brasseries also suffer. The sector is also greedy in electricity and gas, in particular with the bottling machines.

We must not omit either the explosion in the price of packaging from + 10% to + 24%. Ditto for stainless steel, the material used for the manufacture of the tanks.

A price increase which will more generally concern cafes, bars and restaurants, which generally represent 50% of the turnover of beer producers.