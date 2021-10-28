Why it matters. The bronchiolitis epidemic is spreading and could be bigger this year





The bronchiolitis epidemic continues its relentless progression in France. After a blank year due to Covid-19, it could be particularly strong this winter. In its weekly update on this respiratory disease which affects babies, Public Health France made was Wednesday of a “continuation of the strong and early increase in monitoring indicators of bronchiolitis in children under 2 years”. Eleven of the thirteen regions of metropolitan France are in “epidemic phase”. The only exceptions are Brittany and Corsica, which are in a “pre-epidemic phase”. Corsica was also still classified green (“without alarm”) last week.

During the week of October 18, 3,342 children under the age of 2 were seen in the emergency room for bronchiolitis, of which a third (1,138) then had to be hospitalized. In both cases, 9 out of 10 were less than a year old. Two weeks earlier, there had been only 1,779 emergency room visits of children under 2 years of age for bronchiolitis, and 643 hospitalizations.

How to prevent bronchiolitis?

Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, rapid, wheezing. Most of the time benign, it may however require a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization, in 2 to 3% of cases. Almost two-thirds of infants get bronchiolitis each year. To guard against the disease, it is necessary to adopt reinforced hygiene measures. Santé Publique France advises in particular to wash your hands before approaching an infant (for 30 seconds, with soap and water or hydroalcoholic gel). When possible, it is also recommended to avoid taking your child in confined public places (public transport, shopping centers, etc.), where he might be in contact with people with colds. It is also advisable not to share unwashed bottles, pacifiers or cutlery. The baby’s room should also be ventilated for at least 10 minutes a day.

The fear of a stronger epidemic this year Bronchiolitis operated on an early onset this year. Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid barrier gestures also blocked other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), responsible for bronchiolitis. The children were less infected than usual and therefore have less immunity, raising fears of a stronger epidemic this year. “With the bronchiolitis which arrives earlier than envisaged, one misses places, one finds oneself with hospitalized children in all the corners”, alert in the columns of West France Dr Mathilde Louvigné from pediatric emergencies at the Le Mans hospital center (Sarthe). “We’re running at 120 a day, peaking at 150. Two years ago, at that time, it was 90 on average.” Same observation at the pediatric emergencies of the Woman-Mother-Child hospital in Bron (Rhône), where consultations have increased by 56% over the last 15 days compared to the same period of 2019, reports Progress. And this epidemic phenomenon could also concern other winter viruses, including those of influenza or gastroenteritis. The flu epidemic has not yet started in France, where the vaccination campaign for people at risk began on October 18. For the time being, Public Health France only reports “sporadic cases of influenza since early September”.