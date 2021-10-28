Why the price of beer could increase in the coming weeks

Poor cereal harvests, rising energy and raw material prices impact brewers who see their margins shrink

Chopsticks, toys, energy… The rise in prices affects all types of products. Beer could be next on the list. Several factors are at the origin of this increase estimated between 5 and 10% of the final price of beer, according to Le Figaro. Or between 15 and 30 cents.

Brewing, very energy intensive

The first of the reasons for such a rise in prices concerns the poor harvest of cereals this year. The exceptional episodes of rain and frost in spring had a major impact on production. The price of cereals has climbed by 30%, according to the president of the national union of independent brewers (SNBI), Jean-François Drouin, interviewed by Le Figaro. As a reminder, cereals make up the raw material of beer since barley constitutes the malt of beer.





The second reason is explained by the increase in energy prices, which causes an increase of 7 to 15% more for brewers according to Le Parisien. Bringing the brew to a boil and then cooling it before fermentation is a very energy-intensive manufacturing process. The same goes for the production of glass bottles.

Brewers take on their margins

In addition, the price of basic materials, including paper, has been rising steadily for a year. It has increased by 43% since October 29, 2020. And this is reflected in the prices of labels and packaging boxes. This price increase is estimated between 10 and 24%.

Finally, transport is also impacted by the explosion in fuel costs. The delivery of alcoholic beverages to points of sale generated an increase of 4% for the 2,300 brewers located in France.

Barely out of the health crisis, brewers are experiencing a new crisis. “For the moment, they have taken on their margins,” explains Jean-François Drouin. “Wholesalers and distributors must also take their margins to contain the selling price to consumers as much as possible,” he asks.