With a 15% tax on multinationals, the French tax authorities could collect 4 billion euros

How much could a 15% tax on economic giants bring to the French tax authorities? As the major powers of the G20 meet for a crucial summit in Rome in a few days, the European tax observatory based in Paris simulated in a note unveiled this Wednesday, October 27 the potential revenue that could generate the latest version of the agreement obtained at the OECD at the beginning of October. “It is a tax revolution which is at stake. It can put an end to three decades of tax competition and relocations “ Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a meeting with journalists before the agreement announced to the OECD three weeks ago.

According to the latest calculations by economists, this tax qualified as “historic” would bring in about 4 billion euros each year to the State coffers, or an amount much lower than that estimated by the Economic Analysis Council (CAE). This organization had estimated the gain at 6 billion euros in June. Such a difference is explained above all by different methods of taking into account the turnover of multinationals. Above all, the shortfall linked to the exemptions granted would amount to 700 million euros. This new tax would thus bring in 3.3 billion euros if these exemptions were applied. Suffice to say that some states could lose a large part of the jackpot. To obtain such results, the observatory relied on the country-by-country declaration of multinationals from 2017 with turnover exceeding 750 million dollars.

Taxation of multinationals: the agreement suspended for ratification by States

83 billion euros for Europe

Among the different regions of the world studied, Europe appears to be the big winner of this large-scale tax reform launched by the arrival of Joe Biden at the White House. The implementation of the agreement would represent a gain of around 80 billion euros each year on the Old Continent. “For the largest countries of the European Union, corporate tax revenues would increase significantly “, indicates the observatory led by the French economist and lecturer at the American University of Berkeley Gabriel Zucman. In Germany, a minimum rate of 15% could bring in around 13 billion euros, or 20% of all corporate tax revenue. Next come France (7% of corporate tax) and Italy with 3 billion euros (8% of corporate tax).

Certain countries known for their low level of taxation are also expected to see their revenues increase considerably. These are mainly Belgium (21 billion euros) and Ireland (12.4 billion euros). Dublin, which hosts the European headquarters of several multinationals (Google, Facebook), has carried out intense lobbying within Europe and in the bodies of the OECD to oppose this taxation of multinationals. For Ireland, the assurance of a fixed rate of 15% was decisive. The July accord mentioned “at least” 15%, leaving the door open for an increase. Finally, the Irish State obtained the deletion of this mention.

57 billion euros for the United States

American power should be the other winner of this new global taxation. Even though Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen has had to revise her tax ambitions downwards, a rate of 15% is expected to result in an increase in revenue of 57 billion euros per year, or about 66 billion dollars (17% of their corporation tax). After the mandate of Donald Trump marked by a large reduction in taxation on capital, the new administration of Joe Biden suffered serious setbacks in Congress to implement its vast program of economic reforms and its gigantic investment plans. Expected at the G20 this weekend and at the Cop 26 next week, the Democratic president should take advantage of these planetary summits to make the voice of the United States heard on the multilateralism scene.





Developing countries, big losers

Most developing countries appear to be the big losers from this agreement. The work of the European Tax Observatory funded by the European Commission shows that this rate at 15% would bring in around 6 billion euros for China, 4 billion euros for South Africa or even 1.5 billion. euros for Brazil. Here again, these results reflect the limits of this agreement deemed insufficiently “ambitious” by renowned economists such as Joseph Stiglitz or Thomas Piketty and NGOs. “While this reform could have generated more than $ 200 billion in increased tax revenue around the world with a tax rate of 21%, a rate of 15% will only cover 100 billion. And the The lion’s share goes to the rich countries. At 15%, the risk is that this global minimum rate, so low, will become the global norm. The big losers will be the developing countries, as will the small and medium-sized enterprises of the developed countries, who will continue to pay the full local rate “ say economists in an open letter. These strong disparities can be explained in particular by the greater presence of the headquarters of multinationals in developed countries.

The shortfall of exemptions

The last months of negotiations have given rise to tough discussions on the exemptions to be granted to States. These derogations, called “substance-based carve-outs”, mainly relate to the tax base to be applied within the framework of this tax reform. “The negotiation has moved from the rate to the carve-out. The objective is to make the same rules for all countries. The devil is in the details” had warned the Minister of Bercy Bruno Le Maire just before the announcement of the agreement at the OECD.

In Europe, the application of these exemptions would generate a significant shortfall of around 19 billion euros each year.. Across the Atlantic, losses are estimated at 6 billion euros. Finally in China, losses could amount to 2.3 billion euros. “These exemptions will decrease over time” remind the authors of the note. At the G20 summit, the celebration of this tax reform by the great powers will remain a starting point for many countries.

Taxation of multinationals: “a Pyrrhic victory” according to Eva Joly