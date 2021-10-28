With Android 12L, Google is finally tackling folding tablets and smartphones

There is still hope for Android tablets. On the occasion of a conference Android Dev Summit, Google announced Wednesday evening its intention to adapt its mobile operating system to large screens. Android 12L (Large), which should actually be version 12.1 of Google’s OS, will stop treating tablets, folding mobiles and dual-screen devices like very large smartphones. A dedicated experience will be dedicated to them, which could make their use much easier.

An OS split in two

Even today, Android has the unfortunate trend of simply expanding its interface on large screens. Unlike Apple’s iPadOS, Google’s operating system does not attempt to use all available space. This creates a lot of inconsistencies and makes using some apps very bad. We think in particular of the applications that must be scrolled which, instead of using the entire width of the screen, group everything in the middle of the screen.

With Android 12L, that will all change. To ensure that its interface is compatible with all large devices (including those with two screens with a border in the middle), Google is relying on an interface separated into two equal columns. For example, instead of grouping the quick settings and the notification center in the same place like on Android 12, Android 12L will separate them in two different spaces. We will no longer need to scroll through everything as before.

Google – The action center will be on two columns in Android 12L.



When Android 12L launches, most native apps should benefit from this new two-column interface. For third-party applications, Google plans to provide new APIs to developers to help them adapt their applications to the responsive design of Android 12L. With these new tools, Google hopes that the experience on a Samsung tablet will one day be the same as that on a Xiaomi tablet. Some interface elements, such as the lock screen, will also benefit from this new two-column view (the time and date on the left, notifications on the right). Today, unless the manufacturer has made changes themselves, Android’s lock screen is designed to only work vertically and in a single column, with notifications below the time. Eventually, an application will be able to change appearance on its own. No need to close and reopen it as is sometimes the case in Android 11 or 12, the OS will determine the most suitable interface on its own.

A dock for easy access to its applications





Another change of Android 12L, the appearance of a bar at the bottom of the screen, as on Windows. Tested in preview on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this new interface element allows you to quickly change applications and use multitasking more easily (you slide an application to the left or right of the screen to split the application). ‘screen in two). Ultimately, all Android devices with a large screen (tablets, folding smartphones, etc.) should benefit.

Google – Google wants to bring Android closer to OS designed for computers.



Android 12L should also change the appearance of notifications which, instead of appearing centered at the top of the screen, would now be in the upper right corner. They will therefore be easier to touch.

An Android update, not a dedicated version

This paragraph is for those who remember Honeycomb, a version of Android launched in 2011 and dedicated exclusively to tablets (a nice flop). Contrary to what one might think at first glance, Android 12L is not a different operating system from Android 12. It is an update in its own right which will also be available on smartphones. (leaks present it under the name Android 12.1). In the coming weeks, Google will also publish the first beta versions of Android 12L for its Pixel smartphones. The novelties should concern them less, but we already know that new emojis are on the program.

Release early 2022

Between October and November, Android 12L will be reserved for developers who want to adapt their applications. In December, Google will publish a first public beta for Pixel smartphones and, we imagine, other directly affected products. After two more beta releases in January and February, Android 12L will be launched in final version. Should we expect the launch of the Pixel Fold, Google’s first folding smartphone, around March?

Source: Google Developers