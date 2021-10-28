with the Galaxy Watch4, personalize your connected watch and make it unique!

Until October 31, the Samsung Shop is highlighting very interesting launch offers around the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio connected watch. You have a few days left to take advantage of it.

After the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and the Watch4 Classic, make way for the Watch4 Bespoke Studio, a brand new connected watch from the South Korean manufacturer that we no longer present. The objective of this model is simple: to offer its buyer a myriad of customizable parameters, ranging from the color of the strap to the size and shape of the watch face, so that the latter perfectly reflects his style. For the rest, we find the same functionalities as the standard Watch4, namely multiple sensors including one dedicated to the heart rate, another to the level of oxygen in the blood and another for blood pressure, push notifications and water resistance up to 50 meters deep.





The Watch4 Bespoke Studio is fully customizable. © Samsung

The connected watch Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke is available on the Samsung Shop

Until Sunday October 31 inclusive, ordering a Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio watch allows you to take advantage of various advantages in the Samsung Shop, in particular if you plan to trade in your old device to the brand for the occasion. You benefit from a 50 euros trade-in bonus, a sum that is added to the buy-back price of your previous device. And if this one is an old one Galaxy watch, then an additional bonus of 50 euros is added. An attractive overall proposal that allows you to acquire the new connected watch from Samsung at a more affordable price, from 279 euros. Now is the time to indulge yourself and equip yourself with one of the most advanced smartwatches around.