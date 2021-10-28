World Foot – Ballon d’Or: A leaked list, Lewandowski ahead of Messi and Benzema!

After the end of the votes last week, the ranking of the Ballon d’Or will not be officially revealed until the ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 29 in Paris. But on social networks, a list has already leaked, revealing the possible future coronation of Robert Lewandowsi if at least it is serious.

The die is cast. Solicited by France Football, the 180 journalists from 180 different countries had until Sunday, October 24 to give their list for the Ballon d’Or 2021. The performance of the candidates will therefore no longer be able to influence the voters by the ceremony scheduled for Monday November 29 in Paris. Before knowing the results, the main favorites and their admirers must now wait a good month. Unless the list has already leaked on social networks … Indeed, a rather credible ranking circulates on the web and announces the coronation of Robert Lewandowski, even if of course we must take all this with a grain of salt, the possibility of ‘a fake is always possible.

The Bayern Munich striker, big favorite last year before the cancellation of the edition because of the health crisis, would have collected a total of 627 votes. It will obviously be necessary to wait for the formalization. But if this hierarchy is confirmed, the victory of the Pole would not be undeserved. It must be said that the Bayern Munich striker, again German champion, continued to panic the counters. The Bavarian notably scored 41 Bundesliga goals last season, the German league record that belonged to legend Gerd Müller (40 goals 1971-1972).





No Ballon d’Or for Benzema?

But like every year, the result will surely not be unanimous. If this list were real, some would not understand why Lionel Messi would only come second after his excellent season with FC Barcelona, ​​and especially his Copa America won under the colors of Argentina. Critics would also come from France and Real Madrid where we would be surprised at the third position granted to Karim Benzema, impressive in recent months. The Merengue would still finish ahead of Mohamed Salah (4th), or even Jorginho (5th), Kylian Mbappé (6th), N’Golo Kanté (7th), Erling Haaland (8th), Cristiano Ronaldo (9th) and Kevin De Bruyne ( 10th). Neymar, he would only be 19th.

This famous leak has circulated all over Europe, even though the media are all recalling, and they are right that the reliability of this sort of thing is far from 100% guaranteed. But it would also not be scandalous or surprising if the Polish international striker was the winner of the Ballon d’Or, even if his selection was swept away at the Euro, and Bayern Munich were taken out by the PSG in the Champions League, Lewandowski being injured for the double confrontation against Paris SG. In a little over a month we will know the reality of all this.