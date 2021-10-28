World forest heritage, an endangered carbon sink

Oil palm trees planted illegally and to the detriment of the local flora, in the province of Aceh (Sumatra), in November 2018. JANUAR / AFP

Like all the forests on the planet, even the most preserved from human influence are weakening. This is evidenced by a new report, made public on Thursday 28 October and detailing the conclusions of research carried out by three international organizations: the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), the International Union for Nature Conservancy (IUCN) and the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Along with the oceans, forests play a central role in regulating the climate. By sequestering, through photosynthesis, large quantities of carbon mainly emitted by human activities, these absorptions limit the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. According to a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Climate Change, the forests of the planet make it possible to capture each year nearly 8 billion net tons of CO₂ equivalent (Gt CO₂) – a little less than the annual emissions of China linked to fossil fuels, estimated in 2020 at 10 Gt CO₂.





However, these ecosystems are showing themselves to be less and less able to curb global warming. Certain silvicultural practices and the expansion of agricultural activities are at the origin of numerous deforestation operations, to which are added the fires induced by the multiplication of episodes of droughts. So many degradations that release the carbon hitherto contained in the biomass (trees, roots) and soils of these forest environments.

The catastrophic impact of fires

After establishing the carbon footprint of all the world’s forests in the article by Nature Climate Change, by WRI researchers, Unesco wished to continue this research on natural areas listed as World Heritage. In total, 69 million hectares of forests (approximately 1.7% of the world’s forests) spread over 223 classified sites were included in the new study.

To trace the inflows and outflows of carbon within these forest areas, the researchers used satellite data from Global Forest Watch. This platform, an initiative of the WRI to which various non-governmental organizations are grafted, scrutinizes in real time the evolution of the world’s forests and provides a relatively precise mapping of their carbon dioxide absorptions and releases, over the last twenty years.

