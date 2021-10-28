More

    Xavi would have already released a first requirement for the Mercato!

    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

    For the Spanish press as a whole, the outcome is hardly in doubt. Ronald Koeman, the Barcelona coach, was disembarked last night after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano (0-1), and his replacement is a priori known. It is Xavi, former of the House of Barça and current coach of Al-Saad, who should replace him. Perhaps with a small delay since the coach of Barça B should ensure the interim, or even until the truce.

    Sterling already priority of Xavi?

    According to some reports from the Spanish press, Xavi has even already exchanged with some Barça players while his assumption of post should therefore not delay. And Xavi would even already have in mind his first ideas to revive the young Blaugrana. Journalist and streamer Gerard Moreno, on his Twitter account, revealed that Xavi would like to see a real winger, side player, and would have ticked Raheem Sterling’s name. A profile that Barça has already dug last summer. On the other hand, seeing a quick center-back could be another plan for the future. The name of a certain Jules Koundé is mentioned …

    While he is a big favorite to take over from Ronald Koeman on the Barça bench, Xavi would already have his demands. According to the Spanish press, the former midfielder of the Catalan club has already claimed a recruit.

