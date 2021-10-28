Xavi would have already released a first requirement for the Mercato!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

For the Spanish press as a whole, the outcome is hardly in doubt. Ronald Koeman, the Barcelona coach, was disembarked last night after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano (0-1), and his replacement is a priori known. It is Xavi, former of the House of Barça and current coach of Al-Saad, who should replace him. Perhaps with a small delay since the coach of Barça B should ensure the interim, or even until the truce.

Sterling already priority of Xavi?

According to some reports from the Spanish press, Xavi has even already exchanged with some Barça players while his assumption of post should therefore not delay. And Xavi would even already have in mind his first ideas to revive the young Blaugrana. Journalist and streamer Gerard Moreno, on his Twitter account, revealed that Xavi would like to see a real winger, side player, and would have ticked Raheem Sterling’s name. A profile that Barça has already dug last summer. On the other hand, seeing a quick center-back could be another plan for the future. The name of a certain Jules Koundé is mentioned …

? EXCLUSIVA JIJANTES. Líneas maestras by Xavi Hernandez. Si es posible quiere traer un jugador rápido de banda. Como ya avanzamos, Sterling es un hombre que le gusta mucho has Xavi. Mr. Alemany el pasado verano negoció con Sterling pero no llegó por sueldo. https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL

– Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) October 27, 2021