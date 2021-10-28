Xbox Game Pass: 6 new games today including Age Of Empires IV | Xbox one

October Xbox Game Pass games continue to arrive. As the month draws to a close, 6 titles are coming to Game Pass today as Halloween approaches. Today, we have the arrival of Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, Backbone, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, The Forgotten City and finally Age Of Empires IV which is playable exclusively on PC.

The least we can say is that you will be spoiled for choice and that it will take a lot of time to enjoy these new games. Note that Age Of Empires IV will be available later today.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 40% off.

€ 27.04 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGEN” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer

Download Age Of Empires IV (PC)

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games makes a comeback with Age of Empires IV, placing you at the heart of the historic battles that have marked history. Many features will allow you to expand your empire across vast landscapes faithfully reproduced in 4K ultra high definition. Age of Empires IV heralds the start of a new era for strategy games.

> Download the game

Download Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Console, PC & Cloud)

For the first time, participate as a professional fisherman or challenge 10 professional fishermen on the Elite Tour through 8 real locations. Rise in the leaderboards, get sponsors, and progress through your BASS career to win the Bassmaster Classic. Or cruise the waters and compete against other players in a variety of new multiplayer modes to reach the top of the world leaderboards.

> Download the game

Download Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console)

Please note: the game was due to arrive in Xbox Game Pass PC on October 28, but it will finally be available later on that platform.

In this standalone episode, Alan Wake faces off against the Herald of Darkness, the evil Mr. Grind! You will be able to experience a captivating new plot, hordes of frightening enemies, formidable firepower and sublime backdrops in Arizona. In addition, a new mode as fun as it is challenging awaits you. In short, a must-have for Alan Wake veterans and an ideal springboard for neophytes!



> Download the game

Download Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Console, PC & Cloud)

Nongunz is a nihilistic action-platform roguelike. Obscure as much in its mechanics as in its theme, Nongunz is an enigma calling for sacrifice. Each try will see you leave a black and white graveyard to evolve into a constantly changing Gothic dungeon, filled with nightmares made up of human viscera. Your survival will require talent, but also style.

> Download the game

Download Backbone (Console)

Not everyone can face the worst embodiments of evil. This requires a particularly sharp intellect, constant courage, and an unquenchable desire to dispense justice. But you ? You’re just looking to pay your rent. You are nothing special, and you are certainly not a hero. But, by an unfortunate combination of circumstances, you find yourself with no other option but to have to solve the biggest case of your career.

> Download the game

Download The Forgotten City (Console, PC & Cloud)

Travel 2,000 years in the past and relive the last days of a cursed Roman city, in which the slightest sin committed results in the death of the entire population. Unravel the mystery in the heart of the city by exploiting its deadly time loop, interviewing locals, exploring and solving puzzles.

> Download the game