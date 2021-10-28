Xbox Series X | S and PS5: 8 million Xboxes for 13.4 million PS5s | Xbox one

Microsoft has not communicated for a long time on the number of consoles sold and often prefers to mention a number of people who use its services. Yet the numbers are there, somewhere, but never exposed to the public eye. We must then turn to analysts, but also put the figures in perspective when we talk about consoles sold.

PS5 sales are public, but we have to guess those of Xbox

Sony has always been transparent on the subject and has just updated its figures. We learn that the brand was able to sell 3.3 million PS5 in the last quarter, a total of 13.4 million PS5 sold worldwide since the launch. It is a little less than the PS4 in its time and for the same duration.

On the Xbox side, such figures have not been made public since the Xbox One era. We must then turn to analysts who have market data. And according to Daniel Ahmad’s estimates, more than 8 million Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been sold so far. Although no figures have been given since January, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers has also reportedly exceeded 20 million. Officially, there were 18 million subscribers last January.

Taking those numbers into account, so it has sold around 1.7 PS5s for an Xbox Series X | S so far. A much smaller gap than on the previous generation where it sold twice as many PS4 than Xbox One. The signals are therefore positive for Microsoft, which seems to have regained the interest of players after a complicated previous generation.

Do these raw numbers mean anything?

All we know today is that there are more PS5 consoles sold than Xbox Series X and S. Are these the only indicators of success? Not at all.

Today, selling plastic boxes only makes sense if the builders generate other income alongside them. This is done by selling games, DLC, in-game content such as cosmetics or even subscriptions or accessories and other derivative products.

In its latest financial results, we learned that Microsoft’s gaming revenue was up 16% with revenue of $ 3.593 billion. When we put aside the sales of Xbox Series X | S, we still arrive at a 2% increase in revenues from the “Xbox content and services” branch with $ 2.88 billion generated. This is all the more good news for Xbox as last year was a very strong period with the pandemic and the resurgence of gaming at home.

But to appreciate these figures and weigh the comparison with Sony, a few points are worth recalling.





Machine shortage distorts analyzes

The first point is the one that has attracted the most attention from players for a year now. The shortage of electronic components affects all sectors and makes the new consoles very little available.

Whether Xbox or PlayStation, the two manufacturers would certainly sell many more consoles if they were produced in sufficient quantities. Consequently, this shortage distorts the analyzes since it is not known how many consoles could be sold for one as for the other if the supply chain were not disrupted.

Xbox Series X in the Cloud

Microsoft made the strategic choice to bet on Cloud Gaming very early on. For a few years now, it has been possible to play Xbox games on your mobile (and now from your console or PC). And it is Xbox consoles that are used to run the games.

Better, since October, the fleet of consoles in the Cloud is now 100% powered by Xbox Series X. This means that components of the Xbox Series X are used for the Cloud when they could be used to create Xbox Series X intended for commercial sale. We do not know the number of machines that are used in the Cloud for this purpose, but Microsoft here voluntarily deprives itself of sales of consoles to provide its park dedicated to Cloud Gaming.

Xbox is no longer just a console

We repeat it regularly on Xboxygen, Xbox is no longer a console. It is Microsoft’s video game brand in the broad sense. And today, it is no longer necessary to own an Xbox console to play Xbox games. With the Xbox Game Pass, you can now play on your PC and even on your mobile without needing a console. Better yet, you can play “next-gen” games on an Xbox One via the Cloud.

In short, barriers are falling and borders are becoming less watertight. And only paying attention to a number of consoles sold no longer makes sense today. What matters is having a strong user base that regularly consumes games or services. Consoles are only one way to do this, but Microsoft has others. Most recently, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that the company has achieved records in terms of monetization and engagement for Xbox. And this, without the two biggest releases of the year being available yet: Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.