Xiaomi launches wireless headphones for less than 15 euros

Xiaomi took advantage of the launch of its Redmi Note 11 to present new low-cost wireless headphones, the Redmi Buds 3 Lite.

This Thursday, Xiaomi presented, as expected, in China, its new range of mid-range smartphones, the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro. As is increasingly the case, the Chinese manufacturer took advantage of the event to unveil some accessories accompanying the launch of its new smartphones. This is the case with its new watch, the Redmi Watch 2, but also with new wireless headphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite.

These headphones adopt a button format, that is to say without a rod, but with an in-ear design. The headphones also seem to adopt a form of light fins to ensure good support in the ears.

But the point that most distinguishes the Redmi Buds 3 Lite from the rest of the market is undoubtedly their attractive price to say the least. The headphones are indeed launched in China at a price of 99 yuan, the equivalent of 13 euros excluding tax. A price that makes the headphones more than affordable and that some could criticize as being that of real consumables. However, we will have to wait for the first feedback to know what quality the headphones can claim.





Very basic characteristics

Xiaomi is not talkative about the characteristics of its Redmi Buds 3 Lite. The manufacturer has just indicated that their case is recharged using a USB-C socket, that it offers a total of 18 hours of autonomy and that the headphones themselves have a built-in battery. allowing to operate for five hours. On the transmission side, Xiaomi indicates that the headphones are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, but does not specify the compatible audio codecs. We can probably only expect SBC and AAC.

Xiaomi also does not specify what the size of the built-in transducers are. Obviously, at this price, there is no need to rely on an active noise reduction function.

The latest headphones in the range, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro, had indeed been launched in Europe. It could therefore be that the Redmi Buds 3 Lite will also be launched in France, even if Xiaomi has so far refused to confirm or deny any launch.