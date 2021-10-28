Xiaomi’s new electric scooter is available

Xiaomi recently launched its new electric scooter: the Mi Scooter Electric 3. We tested it and it is already available at most French e-merchants in addition to the brand’s official website.

After offering three different electric scooters last year – with the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, Mi Electric Scooter 1S and Mi Electric Scooter Essential, Xiaomi returns to the forefront of urban mobility in 2021 with a brand new model. Called Mi Scooter Electric 3. The latter is positioned as an evolution of the 1S, because marketed at the same price, while taking up some of the arguments of the Pro 2 for less.

Where to buy the Mi Scooter 3?

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter Electric 3 electric scooter is available today at 449 euros on the brand’s official website. You will also find it at the same price at various e-merchants such as Amazon, Fnac, Darty, Boulanger and Cdiscount.

Everything you need to know about the Xiaomi scooter

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 is the new electric scooter from the Chinese manufacturer, but it will not necessarily revolutionize the genre. We find in particular the same design as on the previous models, with however overweight compared to the Mi Scooter 1S since the weight increases by approximately 700 grams. The only difference visible to the naked eye that makes us say that it is a new product is the color of the cables, which changes from red to blue, at the front and rear wheels. Even the small rubber tip to protect the power inlet adopts this new color.

For the rest, we find the same characteristics, with an aluminum frame to support a maximum load of 100 kg and the IP 54 certification to resist raindrops and dust is still part of the game. The Mi Scooter 3 also folds up for easy transport or storage. The handlebars once again accommodate the throttle on the right, the brake and the bell on the left, as well as the screen in the center to display information such as speed, battery status indicated by a 5-segment gauge and the driving mode (pedestrian, D or S). Lights are also used to indicate if the scooter is locked in Bluetooth pairing or if it suffers from a technical problem, but hopefully you will not see this last symbol too often.

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 // Source: Anthony Wonner – Frandroid

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 doorbell // Source: Anthony Wonner – Frandroid

The main upscaling compared to the Mi Scooter 1S is the motor power, which goes from 250 to 300 W of nominal power (and from 500 to 600 W of maximum power). You will obviously not see the difference in the speed of the machine since the Xiaomi electric scooter is restricted to 25 km / h in order to respect French legislation, but you will clearly feel it in terms of acceleration, which will be much more fast to reach the maximum authorized speed. The Mi Scooter 3 can also climb sides up to 16%, compared to 20% for the Mi Pro 2.

Regarding autonomy, the Chinese brand expects the same score as the previous model, namely 30 km. However, this score is only indicative and is achieved only under very specific conditions: with a load of 75 kg at 25 ° C, without wind, on flat roads, and especially at 15 km / h. In fact, if you go full speed with the sport mode, you will be able to ride for a little over 20 km. Finally, count 5:30 to recharge the scooter from 0 to 100%.

