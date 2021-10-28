More

    YouTube deleted DJ Plomberie’s channel, king of pipes on the Internet

    David Juanes’ channel, DJ Plomberie, which had more than 17 million views and hosted 230 videos, suddenly disappeared on YouTube. The platform deleted it. The most famous plumber in France has created a new channel, and explained, in a video, the reasons for this brutal eviction.

    “I did a live”, with software that allows “to bring people to the screen,” says the youtubeur. “And there are people who don’t want to appear with their heads on the screen, which I totally understand. One of them had a black screen, I bring it up to the screen (…) And there was a pornographic image on it. Very self-explanatory. And that, the robots of YouTube did not appreciate: a few seconds later, DJ Plomberie received a message from the platform, which announced to him the deletion of his channel.


    “I fell K.-O. “

    “I took a tampon, I fell K.-O. I don’t think I have a pornographic channel, ”laments Héraultais, which asked YouTube to reverse its decision. So far, he has not heard from him. The youtubeur will still recover his videos, thanks to a fan, who had kept them all.

    But, it is a hard blow, for David Juanes. “It is a professional channel, so I inevitably generate income on it, regrets the plumber from Hérault. It complicates life a bit. I have kids, credits, a normal life… ”


