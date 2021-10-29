🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: United States authorizes Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds

A new subvariant of Delta is causing concern in several countries. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

10:05 p.m.

The United States on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, paving the way for the imminent launch of a new major stage of the immunization campaign, which concerns 28 million children in the country. This emergency clearance from the US Medicines Agency (FDA) was granted after careful review of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on several thousand children.

“As a mother and physician, I know that parents, caregivers, teachers and children have been eagerly awaiting this clearance,” Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a statement. “Vaccinating young children against Covid-19 is an additional step towards a return to normalcy,” she insisted.

6:23 p.m.

Russia recorded 44,265 deaths linked to Covid-19 in September, the statistics agency Rosstat announced on Friday, a figure almost twice the figure established by the government during the same period. The total death toll from the pandemic in Russia stood at nearly 450,000 deaths at the end of September, according to Rosstat, who has a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus.

5:52 p.m.

“National authorities in France and Poland are investigating” the fraudulent use of cryptographic keys to generate QR Codes for European vaccination certificates, the European Commission confirmed on Friday. “We are well aware of alleged fraudulent manipulation of the QR Code of the European Covid certificate,” a spokesperson for the European Commission told AFP on Friday. “According to the information available, the cryptographic keys used to sign the certificates have not been compromised,” he stressed, however.

12:36

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,979,103 worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from from official sources Friday at 10:00 GMT. More than 245,478,460 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic.

On Thursday, 9,063 new deaths and 518,734 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their latest reports are the United States with 2,158 new deaths, Russia (1,163) and India (805, a daily toll including an upward revision of official data).





The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 743,362 deaths for 45,826,252 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 607,068 deaths and 21,781,436 cases, India with 457,191 deaths (34,246,157 cases), Mexico with 287,631 deaths (3,798,286 cases), and the Russia with 236,220 dead (8,432,546 cases).

Among the hardest hit countries, Peru is the one with the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 607 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia (350), North Macedonia (341), Bulgaria (340), Montenegro (332) and Hungary (318).

12:01

The Academy of Medicine is opposed to the idea envisaged by the government of conditioning the health pass on a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, which “exceeds” according to it the role of this document. This measure “violates the role of the health pass which was to limit the risk of transmission of the virus and encourage the population to be vaccinated,” said the Academy of Medicine in a statement Friday.

10h57

“The epidemic resumption is confirmed” in France and begins to be felt in the hospital, underlined this Friday the health agency Public Health France in its weekly update on the Covid-19.

During the week of October 18, “the resumption of viral circulation was confirmed in metropolitan France”, indicates the health agency. And in addition to this increase in infections, “hospital admissions and critical care are on the rise again,” says Public Health France.

“At the national level, the incidence rate (proportion of new cases in the population, editor’s note) was again increasing (+ 14%)” for the week concerned, during which it amounted to 55 new cases for 100,000 inhabitants, that is to say more than the alert threshold of 50. This threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded “in 44 metropolitan departments” and is “increasing or stable in all regions”. In the week of October 18, it “reached 73 per 100,000 inhabitants in Pays de la Loire (+ 52%) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 1%), and 71 in Île-de-France (-0 , 2%) “.

9:54 a.m.

A thousand vaccination centers will be installed near polling stations Monday in South Africa, where residents are being called to ballot for local elections, the Minister of Health announced on Friday.

00:21

The Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition, on Thursday engaged in a standoff with the government by reducing from July 31 to February 28 the extension of the braking measures against the Covid-19 epidemic and by providing for a territorialized exit from the health pass.