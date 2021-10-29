+10 cts for Unleaded, +7 cts for Diesel, +1.41 euro for Gas

– Super Unleaded: 1.57 euros / liter– Diesel: 1.20 euros / liter– Gas bottle: 21.03 euros

The press release from the prefecture:

In November, fuel prices are up sharply in Reunion Island as everywhere in the world. Indeed, unleaded and diesel increased by more than 7% to reach respectively 1.57 € and 1.2 € per liter. The gas cylinder increases by 8% to € 21.03.

These increases are not explained by taxes and other miscellaneous charges which are fixed, with the exception of the Dock dues (+1.5 centimes increase compared to the previous month). They cannot be explained either by the distributors’ margins which also remain the same regardless of the price per liter sold at the pump. The main explanation for these increases is the increase in the price of a barrel of oil which has been multiplied by 4 since April 2020. This mechanically affects the price at the pump. In addition, the euro has experienced a slight decline against the dollar which is also having an upward impact on fuel prices.





Thanks to the regulated system put in place in our territory and in the other overseas departments to fix prices as fairly as possible and at a level of taxation much lower than that of the metropolis, the price of fuels remains nevertheless much lower than those of the Hexagon where unleaded reaches € 1.65 and diesel € 1.55 per liter at the pump.

Finally, to cope with this sharp rise in energy prices which is impacting the purchasing power of low-income households, the Prime Minister announced a exceptional aid of 100 € for all beneficiaries of the energy voucher. It will be sent to them automatically in December 2021. This aid, which concerns 5.8 million low-income households in France, obviously also applies to Reunion. Concretely, in the case of unleaded which increases by 11 cents this month and for a full 50 liters, this sum of 100 € will make it possible to fill up 20 times without spending a cent more.