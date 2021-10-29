2022 World Qualifiers: Vinicius not recalled with Brazil, Coutinho back

Philippe Coutinho was recalled Friday to the Brazilian selection after a year of absence, for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, against Colombia and Argentina in November. The Barcelona player has long been sidelined with a serious knee injury, but has returned to playing regularly with Barca in recent weeks. “It’s a creative environment, a great player, who is coming back to his best level“, said coach Tite at a press conference.

Guimaraes was not selected

Qualif. world Cup Deschamps to unveil his list on November 4 10/25/2021 At 12:49 PM

Vinicius Junior, author of a breathtaking start to the season with Real Madrid, was however not called up, although he had participated in the last rally. Richarlison, whose start to the season with Everton was weighed down by physical glitches, is also absent from Tite’s list. As for the October matches against Venezuela (3-1), Colombia (0-0) and Uruguay (4-1), Ligue 1 will have four representatives in the Seleçao: Neymar, Marquinhos, Lucas Paqueta and Gerson . On the other hand, the Lyonnais Bruno Guimaraes was not selected.

Lewandowski, Messi, Benzema … our favorites for the Ballon d’Or



Neymar will try to rebuild his health with his national team, after a disappointing start to the season with PSG. Last month, the Brazilian number 10 was transparent in the draw against Colombia, the same day of the broadcast of a shock interview in which he said that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be his last. But he silenced the critics in the next match, with a high-profile performance against Uruguay.

Brazil prances at the top of the South American qualifiers and has practically validated its ticket for Qatar, with 10 wins, 31 points out of 33 possible and only 4 goals conceded in 11 games.

The players summoned by Titus

Guardians : Alisson (Liverpool, GBR), Ederson (Manchester City, GBR), Gabriel Chapeco (Gremio)

Defenders : Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Emerson Royal (Tottenham, GBR), Alex Sandro (Juventus, ITA), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid, ESP), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica, POR), Marquinhos (PSG, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, GBR)

Environments : Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Fred (Manchester United, GBR), Fabinho (Liverpool, GBR), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille, FRA), Lucas Paqueta (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona, ​​ESP)

Forwards : Antony (Ajax, PB), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, GBR), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, GBR), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid, ESP), Neymar (PSG, FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United, GBR).

Qualif. world Cup The stadium to host the final in Qatar is “98.5% complete” 10/21/2021 At 5:18 PM