27 dead in French hospitals, 1,034 intensive care patients

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The epidemic resumption is confirmed in France and continues to accelerate in Europe, the Senate refuses the extension of the health pass until the summer, hundreds of flights canceled in China … Le Figaro takes stock this Friday, October 29 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The epidemic resumption is confirmed in France

“The epidemic resumption is confirmed” in France and begins to feel in the hospital, underlined Friday the health agency Public Health France in its weekly update. “At the national level, the incidence rate was again on the increase (+ 14%)” for the week of October 18, during which it amounted to 55 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, that is to say more than the alert threshold of 50.

6534 patients are still hospitalized this Friday, including 283 since the day before. They were 6,541 on Thursday. 1,034 people are treated in critical care services – 67 have been received there in the past 24 hours – against 1,037 the day before. 27 people also died from Covid in French hospitals on Friday, according to Public Health France, bringing the toll to 90,737 hospital deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Senate refuses the extension of the pass until the summer

The French Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition, refused on Thursday to extend the use of the health pass against the coronavirus epidemic until July 31, 2022, engaging in a standoff with the majority of President Emmanuel Macron. By 158 votes to 106, the senators decided to extend the health pass only until February 28. Deputies and senators will try to agree next week on a common version.

The Academy of Medicine against the integration of a third dose in the health pass

The Academy of Medicine is opposed to the idea being considered by the government to condition the health pass to a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, which “overstepAccording to her the role of this document. This measure “violates the role of the health pass, which was to limit the risk of virus transmission and encourage the population to be vaccinated“, Estimated the Academy of Medicine in a press release Friday. “It induces some uncertainty about the effectiveness of vaccination and leads to unjustified discrimination against the most vulnerable people who have already agreed to receive the first two doses of vaccine.», Continues the instance.

The pandemic continued to accelerate in Europe this week

With 432,100 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator is increasing for the second consecutive week (+ 5% compared to the previous week), according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday. The global increase is mainly due to Europe, which has seen new infections increase by 14% this week. The situation has deteriorated there for a month and a half.





The countries recording the biggest accelerations of the week (among those with at least 1000 daily contaminations) are all located in Europe and mainly in the East: in the Czech Republic (+ 101%, 4.00), in Hungary (+ 92%, 2600), Denmark (+ 80%, 1500), Poland (+ 70%, 6100) and Croatia (+ 65%, 3100) or even Slovakia (+ 63%, 3400). Outside Europe, the situation is improving in all other regions of the world: -16% of new cases recorded in the Middle East, -11% in Africa, -6% in Asia, -3% in the Latin America zone / Caribbean, -2% in Oceania and -1% in the United States / Canada zone.

Vaccines: Paris calls for a more equitable redistribution to developing countries

France pleaded Friday in Rome for a “stronger redistribution of vaccinesFor developing countries and estimated that it was necessary to release 100 billion dollars to help them revive their economies devastated by the pandemic. “Developed countries devoted 25% of their national wealth to protecting and reviving their economies during the crisis, and developing countries 2.5%, ten times less“French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire told AFP on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance and health ministers.

South Africa: vaccination near polling stations

A thousand vaccination centers will be installed near polling stations Monday in South Africa, where residents are being called to the polls for local elections, the Minister of Health announced on Friday. The Electoral Commission of the country most affected on the continent by the pandemic had tried to postpone the municipal elections but the Constitutional Court maintained the vote on November 1.

Hundreds of canceled flights in China

Beijing airports on Friday canceled hundreds of flights and travel conditions were tightened across China to fight the emergence of outbreaks of Covid-19. A dozen regions are facing sporadic outbreaks, which has led the authorities to house millions of residents, step up screening and restrict movement between provinces. The number of Covid cases, however, remains significantly lower than those recorded in most countries. Thus, on Friday, 48 people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases identified this week to 250.

More than 4.97 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,979,103 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Friday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most bereaved country with 743,362 dead, followed by Brazil (607,068), India (457,191), Mexico (287,631) and Russia (236,220). By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.