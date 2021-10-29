3 returns and at least one uncertainty for Sampaoli against Clermont …

Before the trip to Clermont on Sunday, Jorge Sampaoli was in a press conference at the RLD center. The Argentine coach did not give details on the status of his group, but he will be able to count on Lirola and Harit not qualified against Nice and Balerdi who were suspended. On the other hand, Valentin Rongier, who was absent from training this morning, is uncertain …

Unavailable against Nice, Lirola, Harit and Balerdi will be back. On the other hand, there is uncertainty regarding Valentin Rongier who was absent from training this Friday morning. In addition, the coach had already explained that Under and Luan Peres were very tired, hence their absence in the starting XI against Nice. Saliba and Guendouzi have had a lot of meetings. Coach Jorge Sampaoli has hinted that he could come up with a reshuffled squad ahead of Lazio’s reception next week.

We have a decisive match against Lazio next week – Sampaoli





“We carefully monitor each player. We have a busy schedule at the moment with high intensity matches, that can have an influence on the performance of the players, it must be taken into account before the match of the weekend, that like the fact that we have a match decisive against Lazio next week. Considering all this, we will try to find the best options for Sunday’s game. ” Jorge Sampaoli – source: Press conference (10/29/2021)