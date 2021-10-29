32% drop in revenue, weighed down by US sanctions

The group was placed on the “blacklist” by Donald Trump’s administration, a position which has not been revised since.

The Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced Friday a turnover down by a third over one year for the first three quarters, under the effect of US sanctions. The group achieved between January and September a turnover of 455.8 billion yuan (71.3 billion euros), he said in a statement.

A year earlier during this period, Huawei had sold 671.3 billion yuan worth of goods and services. This is a 32.1% drop in sales over one year. On the other hand, its profit margin increased by 10.2%, which is a better performance than that of the same period of 2020 (8%). The general public activities and in particular the smartphone branch were “significantly affectedBy the economic situation, conceded the group’s current chairman, Guo Ping. Activities intended for professionals, such as 5G equipment, of which the group is a world leader, were for their part “maintained“.

American sanctions

The world’s leading supplier of network and telecom equipment, Huawei launched in 2003 in the cellphone market, using Android. It was once one of the three main smartphone manufacturers in the world, along with the Korean Samsung and the American Apple. And it briefly held the number one spot, boosted by Chinese demand and sales in emerging markets. But US sanctions, which notably cut the company from global component supply chains, have left its smartphone business in limbo. “We will not give up our smartphone business“Guo Ping recently assured his employees.





Huawei has been at the center of the Sino-American rivalry for several years, against the backdrop of a trade and technological war between the two leading world powers. Huawei had found itself in the crosshairs of the former Trump administration, which accused it, without providing any evidence, of potential espionage for the benefit of Beijing. In 2019, Washington thus placed the group on a blacklist to prevent it from acquiring American technologies, essential to its products.

The Biden administration maintained these restrictions. Earlier this year, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei called on the new US government to “a policy of opennessAfter the blows of the Trump era. Based in Shenzhen in southern China, Huawei has some 197,000 employees and is present in more than 170 countries.

Faced with pressure from Washington, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei called on his employees at the start of the year to accelerate the group’s diversification. Thereby, “the United States will have very little control over our future developmentHe judged. In the midst of technological rivalry with China, Washington had also arrested in 2018 in Canada, Huawei’s financial director, Meng Wanzhou, on suspicion of fraud. The arrest of the daughter of the group’s boss marked the start of a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Ottawa and the detention in China of two Canadians in retaliation. After nearly three years of proceedings, Meng Wanzhou was able to regain his freedom at the end of September and return to China.