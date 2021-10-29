A 1st image of Warner’s Smash Bros style fighting game has leaked

In recent days, a rumor has been circulating about an unannounced game from the Warner Bros Games catalog. A fighting game that would take the concept of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros., which would respond to the name of Multiversus and which would allow to find a range of characters from the films that belongs to the firm. It was Jeff Grub, journalist at Venture Beat who sold the fuse, explaining that the game would be close to Nickelodeon All-Stars released a few weeks ago. If the rumors were satisfied with a few information to take tweezers, we went to the next step, since an image of the game has simply leaked, allowing us even to discover part of the roster. It is LiquidHBox, professional player, who dropped the bomb before seeing his image be removed by Twitter at the request of the authors. But the Internet being what it is, the gunpowder started to spread and the images began to multiply.





Not only can we observe a rather appreciable cartoon style, but also say that we will be able to do incredible crossovers, since characters like Superman will be able to face Gandalf, or even Rick & Morty who will face Batman. . Unlikely encounters which will emerge as soon as Warner Bros. Games has taken the decision to formalize the game. Other rumors announce the presence of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Scooby-Doo in the cast. But in the meantime, here is the list of fighters that can be drawn up against this leaked image:

The first 13 characters of Multiversus:

Steven universe

Adventure Time

Batman

Harley quinn

Superman

Wonderwoman

Gandalf

Johnny Bravo

Rick & morty

Bugs bunny

Tom & jerry

Fred flintstones

Mad Max