a descendant of the Indian chief Sitting Bull identified thanks to a genetic innovation

For the first time, genetic technology has made it possible to corroborate a relationship between a historical figure and a living descendant, in this case between the famous Native American chief Sitting Bull and a man who claimed to be his great-grandson.

It is a new technique that makes it possible to obtain genetic information from a tiny, even fragmented, sample of old DNA, developed by a team of scientists led by Prof. Eske Willerslev of theCambridge University in the United Kingdom, and the Geo-Genetics Center of the Lundbeck Foundation in Denmark. Their results were published, Wednesday, October 27, in the journal Science Advances.

Previous studies, based on ancient genetic samples, had attempted to find matches using sexual genetic markers, notably found in the Y chromosome.

“Some 100%”

Ernie LaPointe, 73, claims to be the descendant of Sitting Bull, but on the maternal side, Professor Willerslev told AFP, which prevented the use of these techniques. With his fellow researchers, Professor Willerslev, on the other hand, found a way to search for “autosomal” DNA, ie not sexually labeled. They thus localized a small amount of autosomal DNA in a sample of Sitting Bull’s hair before developing a computational method to compare it with the DNA of Ernie LaPointe. ” Based on this, we can estimate the relationship to Sitting Bull. “, Affirmed Professor Willerslev, adding:” We are 100% certain That Ernie LaPointe is Sitting Bull’s great-grandson.

According to him, Sitting Bull’s remains are currently located in Mobridge, South Dakota, a state that is still home to a large Native American population, in a place that bears no resonance with the history of Chief Lakota and the culture he represented. Ernie LaPointe thus sought to establish a genetic link in order to help him obtain the right to exhume his ancestor and transport his remains to a more appropriate place.

Little big horn

Sitting Bull, whose real name was Tatanka-Iyotanka, was born in 1831 and died in 1890. In 1876, he led 1,500 Lakota warriors at the famous battle of Little Big Horn, recounted in several films including the famous Little big man by Arthur Penn (1970) where they crush the American troops of General Custer.

Almost ten years ago, Prof. Willerslev learned of Ernie LaPointe’s quest for truth and offered his services. A mat of hair belonging to Sitting Bull and taken after his death was returned by a museum in Washington to Ernie LaPointe in 2007, but before he passed it on to Professor Willerslev, he wanted to know if the scientist’s intentions were pure. .





Hair strand of chef Lakota Sioux, Sitting Bull, from which DNA was extracted. Eske Willerslev Smithsonian Institution / AFP / File

The spirit of Sitting Bull …

Ernie LaPointe thus asked Eske Willerslev to take part in a ceremony involving a medicine man (function of healer within Native American tribes), percussions and songs in a darkened room. ” A blue-green light appeared in the middle of the room and, I’m a scientist by nature, so I thought: “Well, it’s the medicine man running around with a lamp“. But when I stretched out my arms in the dark there was no one Said the professor. Eske Willerslev and his hosts then smoked a Lakota pipe and ate some buffalo meat before Ernie LaPointe informed him that the mysterious light was none other than the spirit of Sitting Bull, giving his blessing to the study.

Ernie LaPointe, however, only passed on four centimeters of Sitting Bull’s mat, which was over 30 centimeters long, and then cremated the rest, as instructed by his ancestor’s spirit. ” It’s a disaster », Thought Professor Willerslev at the time, considering that he would not have enough DNA left.

But circumstances forced him and his team to develop an innovative method over the next ten years. The same method can now be used to investigate links to other historical figures, from bandit Jesse James to the russian imperial family… if old DNA samples are available.

Ernie LaPointe, here in December 2007. AP – Pablo Martinez Monsivais

