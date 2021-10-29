a drug showing promise for slowing the progression of the disease

Researchers have developed a treatment capable of slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease in mice.

Second neurodegenerative disease in France, after Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease affects more than 100,000 people, according to Inserm data. This progressive disease is characterized by the destruction of dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra of the brain and results in the inability to walk and loss of autonomy in patients.

Current treatments control the motor symptoms associated with the disease, but they have no effect on the progression of the degeneration. American researchers have found a drug capable of inhibiting a protein playing a role in the evolution of the disease and thus slow its progression. The results of their study are to be published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Inhibit one protein and activate another

In detail, post-mortem analyzes of patients have shown elevated levels of the Bach1 protein. The same phenomenon has been observed in preclinical models of the disease, proof that this protein is deregulated in Parkinson’s disease. By eliminating it, scientists have managed to protect dopamine-producing neurons controlled by the Nrf2 protein.

Better yet, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina in collaboration with the company vTv Therapeutics have developed a drug called HPPE capable of inhibiting Bach1 and activating Nrf2. in vitro. Analyzes in mice have shown that HPPE protects neurons by turning on antioxidant genes and turning off pro-inflammatory genes, even after the first symptoms of the disease appear.

While activators of Nrf2 already exist today, researchers believe that HPPE is more effective and causes fewer side effects. More research is needed to study its long-term impact.

