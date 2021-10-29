a fun and crazy extreme sports game

Extreme sports games are quite rare these days, and it is sometimes with a certain suspicion that we see young young people arriving who think of teaching an old Rider new tricks. But it is clear that Riders Republic proves to be extremely solid in what it offers. With its arcade gameplay ensuring the show and the thrills, it will undoubtedly delight fans in need of this kind of experience who seek to seek the best performances, in solo as in multiplayer.

However, it is not free from flaws, especially with a half-powder, half-pebble graphic part, and unequal disciplines in their quality of construction, especially on the aerial side. Finally, those who are not drawn to games that require you to do the same things over and over again would do better to move on to another track.





Still, Ubisoft Annecy achieves a solid performance here based on Nosegrab Double Front-Flip spear at full speed on the hats. Not to spoil anything, the title will be brought over the months to densify its already particularly substantial content with regular additions of events and other disciplines such as BMX.

If this kind of experience turns you on, welcome to the Republic, Riders! With that, I’ll go back to the slopes. Yes, the game is that addicting.