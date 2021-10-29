A granny cleans her house, finds a diamond worth more than 2 million euros

In the United Kingdom, a septuagenarian, in the middle of a household, came across a box containing several jewels. She had them appraised and … there was a diamond worth over 2.3 million euros! You have a three-day weekend to poke around in your closets …

We are Friday evening, Monday is a holiday, you have three days to clean your entire house! Because you may not know it, but you may live close to a treasure.

This is what happened to this septuagenarian from the region of Northumberland, in the north of the United Kingdom. While she was cleaning up her house, she came across an old box that belonged to her, and in which are stored several jewels.

A diamond worth more than 2 million euros

At the option of a meeting in the center of the neighboring town, she decides to go and have her jewelry valued. And there, surprise: among these is a 34 carat diamond, worth 2 million pounds sterling (2.37 million euros approximately).





As reported by our colleagues from The Independent, this granny does not really remember where she bought this nugget, probably in a garage sale she believes …

The stone, which the auctioneers took a long time to evaluate, remained on their desk for several days, before they decided to have it appraised by a “diamond testing” machine.

Auction on November 30

It was then sent to experts in Antwerp, Belgium, to be authenticated. Asked by the BBC, auctioneer Mark Lane explained that in five years of experience, he had never seen a stone of such value.

As for the owner, she is now waiting for her diamond to be auctioned on November 30. In the meantime, it is stored in Hatton Garden, London’s jewelery quarter. In a month, this septuagenarian will probably be a millionaire … thanks to the cleaning!