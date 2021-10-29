a high school student assaulted with a screwdriver, renewed violence

A high school student was injured Thursday, October 28 in the afternoon of a screwdriver, in Mamoudzou, in the department of Mayotte, during clashes between rival gangs in a context of renewed violence on the island.

Read alsoDiving in the cauldron of Mayotte, a French department in a permanent state of emergency

Schooled at the Bamana high school in Mamoudzou, the capital of the ultra-marine department, the young man was injured in the scapula in the altercation between gangs from the districts of M’tsapéré and Doujani. He was admitted to the Mayotte Hospital Center, from which he then escaped, according to a police source.





The five perpetrators of the attack were arrested by the national police. Following these events, the Bamana high school confined its 1,500 students inside its enclosure for their safety. Elsewhere in the department, two school buses were thrown by stones at midday in Combani, in the center of the French department located in the Indian Ocean. And in the morning, clashes between rival gangs also took place inside and around the Gustave Eiffel high school in Kahani (center-east). The 2,000 students had to be evacuated and the school will remain closed until November 2.

Read alsoWhere is Mayotte, ten years after becoming a department?

The attacks come as school transport drivers threaten to go on strike after three weeks of right of withdrawal due to stones being thrown at their vehicles. The Senate Law Committee issued a report on security in Mayotte highlighting a context of “Very violent, mainly juvenile delinquency”.