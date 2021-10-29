A sky of umbrellas for the 2021 Christmas lights at Bercy Village

By My B., Rizhlaine F. Posted on October 29, 2021 at 9:04 am

Bercy Village lights up for the end of year celebrations! From November 18, 2021 to January 16, 2022, the illuminations bring a wonderful magical touch to this alley. In the program ? 1200 glittering umbrellas signed Patricia Cunha!

Xmas settles in Paris and the joy of the holidays invaded the inhabitants of the capital. In this festive period, the City of Lights has definitely never carried its title so well. While the windows come alive, the streets light up in turn to discover fabulous decorations to discover during your walks. And Bercy Village intends to take part in the festivities!





This open-air shopping center located in the heart of the capital awaits families from November 18, 2021 to January 16, 2022 to unveil its magnificent illuminations. We should then discover a light installation which was originally scheduled for last year. Just imagine, an aisle of glittering signed umbrellas Patricia cunha, which had already amazed Parisians for a day and always with its Umbrella Sky on several occasions, especially in the heart of the Royal Village.

In total, it would be 1200 hanging umbrellas come straight from the world of Mary Poppins which should extend over 200 meters long and 6 meters wide. This enchanted walk should then guide you to a giant fir decorated with about thirty umbrellas. Here is an original walk to experience with family, friends or as a couple!