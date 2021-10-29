a young Polynesian, winner of the record jackpot of 220 million euros

The big winner of the record jackpot of 220 million euros in mid-October, the biggest win in the history of Euromillions in Europe, is a young Polynesian who played for the first time

The lucky youngster, who used to see her grandfather play the lottery, but had never taken the plunge, validated her winning ticket in Tahiti. She chose her numbers using the “flash” system, which lets chance decide the composition of the grid.

His nest egg of 220 million euros, or 26.252 billion Pacific francs, could allow him to buy, for example, two Airbus 320 airliners or 275 tonnes of black truffle from Périgord.

Travel and solidarity actions

“I won’t change. I’m going to keep it simple, who I am, and continue to walk around in bare feet, ”she says. “I want to travel the world with my family and in particular to discover the snow, which I have never seen”.

She also wants to buy a foothold on all continents, support solidarity actions in favor of children and perhaps create her own business.

The previous super jackpot was pocketed in Switzerland. It was a gain of 210 million euros, brought into play on February 26, 2021.

In France, the last record dates back to December 2020. A player from the South of France then won the 200 million euros involved.