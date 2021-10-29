Activision Blizzard: Bobby Kotick takes stock of his commitments to his employees

“We tripled our investment in anti-harassment and discrimination training, made significant organizational changes and significantly increased the resources devoted to reporting and scrutinizing inappropriate behavior“, notes Bobby Kotick first.

After recognizing once again that the measures to listen to and protect employees who are victims of harassment were not what they should have been, the CEO of the group, who has fired around 20 people since the start of the investigations and Overwhelming testimonies last summer, draws up a new list of five commitments, some of which are very concrete.





“We are launching a new zero tolerance policy for harassment across the company.”

The starting point is to ensure that anyone wishing to file a complaint is not subject to any pressure. Any employee who retaliates against a person who lodged a complaint will be terminated immediately. Future employment contracts will further indicate that dismissal for these reasons will result in the immediate loss of any compensation. “We will increase the percentage of women and non-binary people in our workforce by 50% and invest $ 250 million to accelerate opportunities for diversity talent.”

Currently, around 23% of the group’s employees identify as women or non-binary people. Building on the success of its subsidiary King in this area, Activision Blizzard has set itself the goal of having more than a third of women and non-binary people across the company by the next five years. coming years. Efforts to integrate under-represented communities include an envelope of $ 250 million over the next 10 years. “Based on employee feedback, we waive compulsory arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims.”

In the United States, compulsory arbitration is a clause frequently added to employment contracts that prohibits workers from suing an employer if they experience sexual harassment on the job. If an employee takes legal action against their employer for sexual harassment, the company uses a private arbitrator to resolve the dispute. The renunciation of compulsory arbitration is seen as a big victory by employee activists of the ABK Worker Alliance, as do the promises to hire women and non-binary people. “We will continue to increase the visibility of equal pay.”

According to Activision Blizzard, women in the company were earning on average slightly more than men for comparable work in 2020. But to ensure transparency and sustainability of equal pay efforts, the results will be reported every year. year. “We will regularly take stock of the progress made.”

In the form of a quarterly report, probably at the same time as the documentation intended for the shareholders which will also emphasize this work. The group’s annual report will also provide information on the hiring of women, the hiring of people of diversity and progress in the workplace.

Finally, just to give a little of himself, Bobby Kotick asked the board of directors to reduce his compensation until the board has determined that the objectives posted here have been achieved. “Specifically, I have asked the board of directors to reduce my compensation to the lowest amount allowed by California law for those earning a salary, which is $ 62,500 this year. To be clear, this is a reduction in my overall compensation, not just my salary. I asked not to receive any bonus or equity during this period“, announces Bobby Kotick.