Activists denounce the financing of fossil fuel activities by French banks

About fifty activists gathered on Friday in Paris, Place de la Bourse, to denounce the financing by banks of the activities of TotalEnergie, pinned the previous week for having knowingly minimized the role of oil companies in climate change.

“Totally, complicit funders”, “Financing fossils is criminal” chanted activists from several associations, including 350.org, Notre Affaire à Tous, Attac, Reclaim Finance and even Fridays For Future Argentina.

The action targeted BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and US asset manager BlackRock.





“They are investing directly in the climate crisis (…) and we are telling them today: + this complicity must stop,” said Isabelle L’Héritier, from 350.org, an international collective aimed at “ending the fossil fuel era”.

“COP26 begins in two days and only Banque Postale, Maif and Ircantec in France have recognized their responsibility to say no to fossil expansion,” noted Lara Cuvelier, representing the Reclaim Finance association.

Other coordinated actions are to be held across the world until November 6 to denounce the role of banks in financing Total, the associations said.

Ten days ago, an article by researchers from CNRS, Sciences Po and the American Stanford University revealed that Total had been aware of the harmful consequences of its activities for the climate as early as 1971, but had then maintained the doubt and sought to thwart efforts to limit the use of fossil fuels.