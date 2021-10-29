Africa at risk of syringe shortage

A man receives an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on September 23, 2021. LUC GNAGO / REUTERS

Already struggling, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Africa risks suffering from a shortage of syringes, warned, Thursday, October 28, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO). Unless there is a significant acceleration, only five African countries will reach the global target of 40% of the populations vaccinated by the end of the year. These are Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco, which have already achieved this goal, as well as Tunisia and Cape Verde.





In addition, the continent is fighting to meet the demand for essential products for vaccination, syringes in particular, it was indicated during a weekly briefing broadcast online. Unicef ​​estimates that up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes could be missing in 2022. This equipment includes in particular 0.3 ml syringes used for the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for which the market is tight and very competitive.

“The threat of a vaccine supply crisis hangs over the continent”, commented during the WHO regional briefing its director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti. “At the start of next year, vaccines against Covid-19 will flow to Africa, but a lack of syringes could paralyze progress” vaccination campaigns, she added, calling for a rapid increase in their production.

