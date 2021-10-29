After Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bayern Munich – Thomas Müller: “We were taken for a ride”, “I’m shocked”

They have suffered what they have been doing to others since the start of the season. On Wednesday evening, the players of Bayern Munich, so brilliant in recent weeks, were struck by the heavy defeat suffered in the second round of the German Cup against Borussia Mönchengladbach (5-0). Thomas Müller, a great figure at the Bavarian club, was one of the few who found the words to express the feeling of the locker room after the fact.

“We were taken from A to Z during the whole first period, he analyzed at the microphone of the television channel ARD afterwards. We can only apologize to our supporters. With the exception of Neuer we all played disastrously“Because yes, the legendary German goalkeeper conceded five goals but the addition could have been even steeper without one or two of his saves.

“I’ve never experienced such a thing“, ended up admitting the 32-year-old midfielder. And for good reason: Bayern had never lost a game by at least 5 goals since December 9, 1978, against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga (1- 7). Another time, another time. “Historical shame“, besides headlined the famous daily Bild, also astonished that this result does not follow”no football logic: this cannot be explained. “





I’m shocked, it’s a collective blackout

Since the start of the season, the Rekordmeister had effectively lost only one match, against Frankfurt. But before being humiliated by Gladbach, the Bavarians had won nine of their previous eleven games by three or more goals. Like everyone else, Hasan Salihamidzic didn’t have much to say about this huge mishap. “I’m shocked, it’s a collective blackout, estimated the sports director of the club. There is no explanation“.

In recent days, all the same, several extra-sporting events have polluted the preparation of the players for this meeting. Their trainer Julian Nagelsmann was placed in solitary confinement after contracting Covid-19. Lucas Hernandez learned on Wednesday that he would finally escape prison in Spain and Joshua Kimmich found himself at the heart of a controversy after refusing to be vaccinated “for personal reasons“.

Sufficient to justify such a rout? Not so sure. This Saturday, Bayern will travel to the Union Berlin lawn. To forget that slap. Dispel doubts as quickly as possible. And regain its impressive cruising speed.

